Waste Recycling Services Market to Grow to US$18.98 Billion from 2022 to 2027, Number of Partnerships and Collaborations on the Rise to Drive Growth – Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Waste Recycling Services Market expected to grow to USD 18.98 billion Between 2022 and 2027. However, the market growth momentum will further CAGR of 5.67% During the forecast period. The market is segmented by application (municipal, industrial and others), product (paper & paperboard, metals, plastics, glass and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America). ,

The increasing number of partnerships and collaborations is a major factor driving the market growth. Partnerships and collaborations are key components of the global market for waste management services, as they facilitate organizations to share resources, expertise and capabilities to tackle complex issues related to waste management and recycling. For example, DS Smith completed the sale of four UK recycling depots to Veolia ESUK21) Ltd on August 23, 2023.

The report identifies the following as some of the key players in the waste recycling services market: Biffa PLC, Casella Waste Systems Inc., Clean Harbors Inc., Covanta Holding Corp., Environ India, FCC SA, GFL Environmental Inc., Northstar Recycling. Co. Inc., Recology Inc., Recconomy UK Ltd., Remondis SE, & Co. KG, Rumpke Consolidated Company Inc., SMS Envocare Ltd., Suez SA, Urbansar SA, Veolia Environment SA, Waste Connections Inc., Waste Management Inc., Waste Pro USA Inc., and Interface Inc.

The waste recycling services market is fragmented in nature.

The market will grow by 5.27% on an annual basis in 2023.

The increasing demand for electrical waste recycling is a major trend in the market.

Electronic waste mainly includes electronic devices and equipment, e.g., computers, smartphones, televisions, or any device that has been discarded.

Moreover, improper disposal of that waste can pollute the soil and water which in turn can cause environmental pollution as well as permanent damage to the environment.

As a result, the demand for recycling such waste is increasing as it prevents toxic materials from harming the environment.

High cost associated with waste recycling is a significant challenge restraining the growth of the market.

Collection and transportation of recyclable material to processing facilities, especially in rural or less densely populated areas, is subject to significant costs.

Additionally, the total cost may also be affected by the costs associated with transporting this material to the recycling facility.

Furthermore, the recycling process incurs additional costs due to the sorting and removal of contaminants that are important because they cause pollution.

municipal block It is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Due to a combination of environmental, economic and social factors, there has been an increase in demand from municipalities for waste recycling services. Compared to the production of goods from raw materials, recycling has a major advantage in terms of energy consumption.

