Waste from Adidas, Walmart, other brands fueling Cambodia brick kilns – report

Nov 20 (Reuters) – Waste from at least 19 international brands, including Adidas and Walmart, is being used to fuel furnaces at brick factories in Cambodia, and some according to a local rights group report released on Monday. Workers are falling ill.

The report by the Cambodian League for the Promotion and Defense of Human Rights, commonly known by its French acronym LICADHO, is based on visits to 21 brick factories in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh and neighboring Kandal province between April and September. Was based on interviews. With current and former workers.

It found that pre-consumer apparel waste, including textile, plastic, rubber and other materials from brands, was being burned in seven factories. It said factories were burning garment waste to save fuel costs.

“Several workers reported that burning clothing waste gave them headaches and respiratory problems; another worker reported that it made them feel particularly unwell during pregnancy,” the report said.

Several brands, including Primark and Lidl, said they were investigating the matter.

According to an internal 2020 study by the United Nations Development Programme, burning apparel waste can release substances toxic to humans if combustion conditions are not carefully managed, and the ash can also contain high levels of pollutants , in which emissions from a textile factory incinerator in Cambodia were measured. Burn garment waste, and which Reuters saw.

The report states that these toxic substances include dioxins, which can cause cancer. UNDP did not respond to a request for comment on the report.

A separate 2018 report by UK academics at Royal Holloway, University of London, said clothing scraps often contain chlorine bleach, formaldehyde and ammonia, as well as heavy metals, PVC and resins used in dyeing and printing processes. Including poisonous chemicals.

The UK report said brick factory workers reported regular migraines, nosebleeds and other ailments.

The brands named in the LICADHO report are: Adidas, C&A, LPP’s Crop & Since, Disney, Gap, Old Navy, Athleta, Carbon, Kiabi, Lululemon Athletica, Lidl Stiftung & Co.’s Lupilu, Walmart’s No Boundaries, Primark, Reebok, Sweaty Betty, Tilly Endurables, Under Armour, and Venus Fashions.

Adidas, which sources from 16 factories in Cambodia, said it had launched an investigation to see whether waste was being diverted away from authorized disposal routes to brick kilns.

Adidas’ environmental policies in Cambodia state that all waste materials received from apparel suppliers must be disposed of either in an approved waste-to-energy plant that is fully regulated and has air quality controls, or by the government. at licensed recycling centers, the company said.

Lidl said it takes the situations reported by LICADHO very seriously and has launched an investigation, but could not provide any further information.

LPP said it was not aware that its textile waste was being burned in brick kilns, and that it had contacted its agents responsible for ordering in Cambodia. LPP said it plans to hold an awareness day with a special focus on waste management for its agents and factories in Cambodia in early 2024.

Primark, which sources from 20 factories in Cambodia, said it was investigating the issue. Sweaty Betty did not comment on the specific findings, but said it works closely with suppliers to ensure full compliance with its environmental code of conduct.

C&A said it complies with local laws and regulations and monitors its suppliers through third-party assessments and follow-up visits by its own local staff. It says it immediately investigates any irregularities.

Tilly Endurables said it was “very concerned” by the findings and only works with factories that have passed the audit.

Tilly said the factory that produced its goods had been audited by World Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP), and it had committed to ensuring proper waste management based on local laws and internationally recognized standards. did. Tilly said she investigated further and found that the factory uses a Cambodian Environment Ministry-licensed waste removal company and does not have visibility into what happens to the waste after it is collected.

Other brands did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. WRAP, the Cambodian Environment Ministry, and waste collection company Sarom Trading Co. Ltd. did not respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Claire Baldwin and Helen Reid. Additional reporting by Katherine Masters. Editing by Miral Fahmi.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

The London-based reporter is covering European retail from a global perspective. Focusing on companies including Adidas, H&M, Ikea and Inditex and analyzing corporate strategy, consumer trends and regulatory changes, Helen also covers major supermarket groups such as Ahold Delhaize, Carrefour and Casino. He has a special interest in sustainability and how investors pressure companies to change. Previously she lived in Johannesburg where she covered the mining industry. Contact: +447584155200

Source: www.reuters.com