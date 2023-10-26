Washington takes aim at META over youth safety and psychological concerns

Washington has taken a tough stance against Meta, the major company of Facebook and Instagram. The state’s attorney general, Bob Ferguson, revealed that Washington is taking legal action against the tech giant. This move is not isolated; 41 other state attorneys general are also moving forward with lawsuits.

According to the complaint filed, Meta is accused of introducing product features that negatively impact young users psychologically. These features reportedly push youth toward extended and compulsive platform use. While these activities occurred, Meta reportedly assured the public of safety. The lawsuit highlights some of the key allegations against Meta:

Deliberately misleading the public about potential platform risks.

Hidden attempts to target vulnerable consumers, especially children and teenagers.

Blatant disregard for the damage it is doing to the young user base.

Continued deployment of features they considered harmful.

The extensive 233-page document, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, accuses Meta of violating state consumer protection laws and the federal Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA). Among those pursuing the tech giant, 33 states are integrated into the federal lawsuit. In contrast, seven states, along with Washington, DC, have opted to file in their state courts. Meanwhile, Florida is presenting its own separate federal claim.

In response, a representative from Meta explained the company’s dissatisfaction with the move. The spokesperson noted, “We share the Attorney General’s commitment to providing teens with a safe, positive experience online, and have already introduced more than 30 tools to support teens and their families.” He expressed his disappointment, saying that the AG could have collaborated with the industry to draft clear, age-specific guidelines for apps.

The primary purpose of the lawsuit is to obtain a “permanent injunction” to curb Meta’s alleged ongoing COPPA violations and prevent potential future violations. Additionally, it seeks damages, compensation and other compensation.

Washington’s stance is particularly strong. Ferguson is seeking penalties that could be up to $12,500 for each identified violation of Washington state laws. He is also demanding the forfeiture of any monetary gains, assets and data earned due to the alleged misconduct from Meta.

Source: igaming.org