Washington state aims to join other markets to help reduce carbon costs

Washington officials aim to link the state’s fight against climate change to similar efforts elsewhere in North America.

The Washington Department of Ecology announced Thursday its intention to link the state’s new market for carbon pollution to decades-old markets in California and Quebec.

Ecology Director Laura Watson said, “I have decided that trying to join with California and Quebec offers our state the best path to a successful, sustainable carbon market.” “This will allow us to meet greenhouse gas emissions limits set in state law.”

Since February, Washington has been auctioning off the right to emit carbon dioxide to some big polluters under the state’s 2021 “cap-and-invest” climate law.

The resulting cost of polluting the climate has been higher than estimated and higher than that of California and Quebec.

Connected: The numbers are in: Washington’s carbon credit auction raises nearly $300 million

Washington Republicans and some businesses have blamed carbon auctions for the constantly changing prices of gasoline.

The Inslee administration and environmental groups blame other factors, including oil company profit margins.

Connected: What we do and don’t know about high gas prices in Washington state

Inslee administration officials say joining the California-Quebec market, which is about six times larger than Washington’s, would reduce the cost of pollution, possibly immediately.

“Even the expectation of linkage could put downward pressure on prices,” Watson said.

Joining other jurisdictions is a lengthy process that includes public input and discussion with interested parties in Washington, amendments to state law, and negotiations with California and Quebec.

Watson said the process could end by 2025, while Mira Dhandra, an energy-market analyst at California-based cCarbon.info, expects a link won’t be made until 2027.

Washington Representative Mary Dye of Pomeroy, the ranking Republican on the House Environment and Energy Committee, said the linkage would mean a loss of sovereignty for Washington.

“Everything California policymakers touch related to the energy markets ends in disaster for consumers,” Dye said in a press release.

Auctions conducted by California’s Air Resources Board have raised up to $6.8 billion annually, with prices ranging up to $35.20 for a ton of carbon dioxide.

Climate-pollution auctions conducted by the Washington Department of Ecology have raised nearly $1.5 billion so far in 2023 at a price of $66.68 per ton.

Connected: The cost of pollution has increased in Washington state

Both states spend the money they receive from the auction to reduce climate-damaging emissions and help communities deal with extreme heat and other climate-fueled threats that are already beginning to injure and kill people around the world. Have done.

Lower auction prices will make it easier for Washington businesses to comply with the law. They would also reduce the proceeds raised from the auction to help the state transition away from fossil fuels.

“Right now, what we’re seeing is that the current auction price has risen to the limit,” said Peter Godlewski of the Association of Washington Businesses.

He described the proposed linkage as “really a positive step”.

Many environmental groups welcomed the proposed linkage, while the Environmental Justice Council of Washington, which is mandated by state law to advise state agencies on how to incorporate environmental justice into their activities, opposed it.

“Reductions in the cost of allowances could discourage covered entities in Washington from significantly reducing [greenhouse gas] emissions or decarbonisation and prevent significant investments in overburdened communities from being adequately funded,” the council wrote to Watson in October.

Washington officials call the state’s cap-and-invest system an “economy-wide” cap on carbon, although about a quarter of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions, including airplanes, ships, farms and the military, are not covered. Those sources face little or no limits on their climate pollution.

In addition, major polluting sectors, including oil refineries, pulp mills and steel mills, will have to continue emitting carbon for free, close to their current levels, until the year 2035, rather than buying pollution allowances like other sectors.

Washington’s next carbon auctions are scheduled for Nov. 8 and Dec. 6.

Source: www.kuow.org