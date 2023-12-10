Washington Post strikers criticize owner Jeff Bezos during historic walk-out: 'There needs to be accountability'

Washington Post employees and members of the Washington-Baltimore Guild, who participated in one of the largest labor strikes in Washington Post history, criticized the leadership of the outlet’s owner, Jeff Bezos, one of the richest men in the world. .

Washington Post reporter and Washington Post Guild News co-chair Katie Mettler told Fox News Digital, “I think our boss has the power to take accountability for the fact that his publisher made poor business decisions, which led to us Got into this trouble.” on Thursday.

Mettler’s comments took aim at Bezos’ decision to hand over The Post to its CEO and publisher Fred Ryan, whom he accused of pushing the outlet into a financial mess that led 750 of his associates to go on strike.

Washington Post employees participate in historic walkout. (Courtney O’Brien/Fox News Digital)

The strike occurred when the Washington Post Guild – the union for the outlet’s employees – clashed with management regarding conditions for current employees as well as buyouts proposed by the Post earlier this season, as the paper struck a 240- Counting job cuts were implemented. According to reports, Post is facing losses of $100 million by the end of 2023.

Fox Digital spoke to several other picketers outside the Washington Post building in Washington, D.C., on Thursday who expressed how they feel about a company owned by one of the richest men in the world not treating employees fairly. Unable to give deal.

Although some were less critical of Bezos than others, all seemed to agree that Bezos could do more for his employees and the company’s financial health.

Before criticizing Bezos for putting Ryan — who left the role earlier this year — at the helm, Mettler acknowledged that Bezos “helped reinvent the business of The Washington Post.” That many people are grateful for it,” he said, before adding, “And then our former publisher Fred Ryan squandered those profits.”

“And Fred Ryan had a boss, and that was Jeff Bezos, and so I think there needs to be a conversation about accountability.”

Washington Post employees are participating in a 24-hour strike for better pay. (Courtney O’Brien/Fox News Digital)

“I think Jeff Bezos needs to take accountability for his editor’s mismanagement of The Post,” said Dan Gabor, president of the Washington-Baltimore News Guild, a union of more than 2,500 news and nonprofit workers in the Mid-Atlantic region. Create the situation that brought us today.”

His colleague, Guild Executive Director Set Parks, told Fox News that he believes Bezos could do more to help his company.

He said, “Obviously, we think there could be some management decisions to make the paper better and not struggle as much. You know, I think they obviously could invest more in news. and can make it what it should be.”

Washington Post technology policy reporter Kat Zakrzewski asserted that Bezos is responsible for the dissatisfaction of Post employees. He said, “Yes, I mean certainly this type of activity has never happened in fifty years, and the fact that employees are here taking the historic step of walking out of work and showing up to this demonstration is really leadership.” “Reflects concerns about the general strategy from the newspaper owner to the publisher that we’re seeing right now with buyouts.”

Longtime Washington Post reporter Dan Keating has a soft spot for Bezos, but he still had some advice for the billionaire, whose net worth is $169 billion.

“I think, really, Jeff has been very good to the newspaper since he bought it. He’s expanded it a lot. He’s put a lot of money into it, and right now, we just need him to do that.” Gotta continue to motivate, keep investing “We have a big election coming up, a lot of news coming up and we don’t think now is the time to cut back on that and we think,” Keating said. That we should get a good contract.”

Post copy editor Colleen Neely told Fox News, “18 months is too long for a contract. Our pay level doesn’t pay a livable wage in D.C., and we deserve better, especially among the richest individuals in the world.” Being owned by one of.”

