Washington Governor Jay Inslee (left) and Quebec Premier Francois Legault look on as they exchange pins, and discuss linkages and climate policies, during the UN climate summit in New York on September 19, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Governor Jay Inslee’s Office)

Washington’s drive to aggressively curb climate-damaging air pollution entered a new phase last week with a decision to link the state’s carbon market to those of California and Quebec.

Laura Watson, Washington’s Ecology director, welcomed the announcement, calling it the “best path” to address “the moral imperative to protect Washington and the planet from dangerous greenhouse gas emissions.”

The combination of markets, or “linkage”, will ensure a sustainable carbon market that will allow the state to meet emissions reduction targets over the next 25 years, he said.

If the move succeeds, she envisions businesses will pay less for pollution allowances required to comply with state climate rules and could share those savings with consumers.

And, he cited his agency’s analysis that a larger, linked market allowance would bring more predictability to prices and provide more incentives for businesses to increase investments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

The decision allows the state to begin talks with California and Quebec — which merged the markets in 2014 — to determine their interest in joining with Washington. Harmonizing the three programs will require modifying some rules in each location, so combining the markets is not expected before 2025.

Watson formally notified Gov. Jay Inslee of his recommendation in a letter Thursday.

Inslee called the decision “good – and important – news.” Joining other governments in this fight is the most effective way to reduce pollution, save our planet and give our children a livable future.

Good and bad

Watson’s decision drew a variety of reactions across the political spectrum.

“Excited” Senator Joe Nguyen, D-White Center, chairman of the Senate Environment, Energy and Technology Committee, said in a statement that “this is an important step forward for the sustainability of our cap-and-invest program.”

Many environmentalists expressed happiness.

“Washington’s desire to advance collaboration with California and Quebec underscores the state’s commitment to being a long-term climate leader and securing the strongest future for its communities,” said Caroline Jones, senior U.S. climate analyst at the Environmental Defense Fund. “

But Rep. Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy, ranking Republican on the House Environment and Energy Committee, expressed concern that consumers would be harmed, not helped.

“California has the highest gas prices in the country and the third-highest retail electricity rates in the country,” Dye said in a statement. “Moving forward, the burden will be greater for me to explain why beginning to integrate our state’s energy markets will have no impact on the affordability of Washington families and the competitiveness of our employers.”

Front & Centered, a nonprofit coalition of equity, environmental and climate justice organizations, has been a vocal critic.

“Adding carbon markets will only intensify the game of trading pollution in markets for the financial benefit of polluters, instead of focusing on the concrete changes needed here in Washington State that will protect our border communities from continued pollution.” will address the harm caused,” Nico Wedekind wrote in a post on the group’s website last week.

how it works

The 2021 Climate Commitment Act requires Ecology to seek a union with the combined California-Quebec market, which is about six times the size of Washington in terms of total pollution allowances.

If the merger occurs, each entity will conduct its own allowance auction but they will be held at the same time and the price per allowance will be the same.

Allowances can be used to cover emissions in any of the three jurisdictions, regardless of where they are purchased. Market participants can also trade allowances across different jurisdictions – meaning that, for example, a business in Washington can sell allowances to a business in California.

An economic analysis conducted last year for Ecology concluded that the cost of Washington allowances in the linked market would likely be close to prices in the California-Quebec market which are significantly lower than those in Washington.

“The linking in the Climate Commitment Act was actually intended to be the key price control mechanism,” Watson said Thursday.

only the beginning

With Watson’s decision, Washington can formally approach California and Quebec about a partnership. There will be wrinkles to iron out.

Ecology is likely to require changes to the Climate Commitment Act to ensure sustainability in the way markets are run. For example, the percentage of allowance that can be purchased at auction by any entity is lower in Washington than in California and Quebec. It may need to be replaced.

And Ecology should conduct more research and analysis to show how this measure would “reduce the greater costs for covered entities to meet their compliance obligations in Washington, while recognizing the special characteristics of the state’s economy, communities and industries.” Will provide effective means.”

It should also review and determine whether there are provisions in place that ensure that vulnerable communities are not overlooked and that they receive their share of the benefits in all three jurisdictions.

Wedekind of Front and Centered doesn’t think that’s possible.

“Our assessment is that the linkage is not appropriate, as it would have a net adverse impact on highly affected communities and negatively impact Washington’s abilities to achieve its stated emissions reduction limits,” they wrote.

Supporters understand the importance of this issue.

Jones of the Environmental Defense Fund said it is “crucial” for ecology to connect with people living in communities most affected by pollution.

Kelly Hall, Washington policy director for Climate Solutions, said in a statement that the merger of the markets positions the state to “raise ambition on climate and environmental justice across all three jurisdictions.”

But, to realize such benefits, Ecology must “prioritize protections for vulnerable populations, and maintain the integrity of our climate mandate as it seeks to merge its market.”

– By Jerry Cornfield, Washington State Standard

Source: myedmondsnews.com