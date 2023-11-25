Washington apple prices increased by 127% in foreign markets. columbia basin

In a notable change from last season, Washington state has seen a significant increase in its apple exports. By mid-November, shipments to overseas markets had increased by 127%, a testament to the state’s thriving apple industry.

Washington Apple Commission Chairman Todd Fryhower expressed his excitement about the export numbers. “Export numbers look fantastic,” he said. The increased volumes are complemented by the high quality consumer choice varieties now available.

About 5.87 million cartons of apples had been shipped to export markets as of Nov. 12, according to the Washington Apple Commission, which contrasts with 2.54 million cartons shipped out of the country at the same time in the 2022-23 season. This impressive figure represents 28% of the season’s crop, which is close to Fryhover’s target of exporting 30% of the crop.

The increase in exports is attributed to this year’s bumper crop, which was initially expected to grow 29% to about 134 million boxes, significantly higher than the 104 million boxes of the 2022-23 crop. However, Fryhower indicated that this prediction may be conservative, with actual figures indicating an increase of between 30 and 35 million boxes.

Washington apples have seen a diverse spread in the export market. Mexico and Canada are the major importers, receiving approximately 25% of exports, with 766,000 cartons going to Mexico and 684,000 to Canada. Additionally, more than 4.4 million cartons have been shipped overseas. India has seen a significant increase in imports, especially of the Gala and Red Delicious varieties. Exports to Central and South America have also skyrocketed, up nearly 150% from last year, perfect for the Christmas season.

This surge in apple exports has further strengthened Washington’s position as the top apple producer in the United States. In 2022, the state’s apple crop was valued at $2.07 billion, accounting for 16% of the state’s total agricultural production. Washington, known as the Evergreen State, is responsible for about 60% of the apples grown in the country.

Source: Capital Press

Source: www.yoursourceone.com