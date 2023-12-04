Was this speed bump the reason Warren Buffett dumped General Motors stock? , The Motley Fool

Back when the cross-town rival Ford Motor Company (F 3.12%) rejected Argo AI, its project to directly develop autonomous driving vehicles, General Motors (GM 2.40% ) looks to double down on its cruise start-up. Investors ate it up, including me, because we saw a bright future for the juggernaut automaker that could combine its growing EV prowess and its majority-owned Silicon Valley driverless technology start-up.

Fast forward to today and Cruz is facing serious questions. Is this the momentum surge that caused Warren Buffett to sell all his GM shares? Not so fast – here’s what investors may have missed.

go big or go home

GM Cruise, which was a major investment to create a robo-taxi service, was projected to generate revenues of $50 billion by 2030. That plan suffered a major setback when California regulators began investigating the safety of Cruise’s self-driving vehicles.

Currently, Cruz has approximately nine months of cash available Honda – A second small stakeholder that had previously invested – has sent Cruise into layoffs and operational review, admitting that it does not intend to invest more capital.

To put how much confidence investors had in GM’s Cruise into perspective, consider that Cruise was valued at about $30 billion in the spring of 2022 — a sky-high valuation when General Motors was valued at about $65 billion.

Then, fast forward to today. Cruise’s former CEO Kyle Vogt has resigned, and another Cruise co-founder, Daniel Kahn, has stepped down. New leadership has been installed, but changes are likely to continue.

There’s no doubt that the Cruze sputtering is shaking investors’ long-term confidence in the bright future it once seemed, but is that why Warren Buffett recently sold all of his remaining GM shares during the third quarter? Gave?

not so fast

The truth is that investors sell shares of companies for many reasons. When you look at Berkshire Hathaway’s past holdings, you’ll see a very clear trend, and a trend that is consistent with Buffett’s investing mantra.

The graph above compares the number of billionaire hedge funds holding GM shares to the number of shares Warren Buffett owns in Berkshire Hathaway, as well as the price of GM shares at that time.

It highlights that Buffett’s pile of GM shares peaked in mid-2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, when everyone was afraid to own automakers. As hedge funds began to pull back into the oversold automaker and potentially become greedy, Buffett immediately began reducing his holdings in late 2020 and into 2021, before closing his position in the third quarter of 2023.

It’s also possible that Buffett is weary of potential changes at the Union Auto Workers (UAW). As negotiations and small strikes took place, it became clear that completing the new contract would cost automakers one way or another. Ford recently revised its full-year guidance with adjustments for the new contract, which includes a 30% pay raise over a four-and-a-half-year contract, giving the company more than $8.8 billion in that time frame. Will cost Rs. The story is similar for GM, which cut its 2023 guidance for net income attributable to shareholders to a range of $9.1 billion to $9.7 billion from a range of $9.3 billion to $10.7 billion. In other words, the new contract adds about $575 to GM’s costs per vehicle over the life of the deal and, in a notoriously capital intensive industry with low margins, it could have been the last straw for the Oracle of Omaha.

Whether it’s impending contract negotiations, inflation, the risk of lower vehicle prices, or perhaps better opportunities to deploy his capital, Buffett reduced his position in the Detroit automaker long before Cruz made the massive pitfall. Had done it.

Bottom-line

Right now General Motors management is saying exactly the right things, that there is still a future for Cruise and that they have the ability to finance the start-ups to get to that future. It’s also quite clear that Buffett has not closed his position in the Detroit automaker because of the recent Cruise headwinds.

However, for investors it comes with a valuable learning moment. A cross-town rival threw in the towel on its own driverless development, wrote off its $2.7 billion cost, and said it might buy the technology later when it would be more viable, giving us the brakes on high hopes. Should be given to GM Cruz.

There may still be a very bright future for GM’s driverless ambitions, and I doubt it will fail altogether. But for the near term, investors would be wise to take Cruise’s high valuation and expectations lightly and realize that it is going to be a black hole for capital long before it becomes a bright spot for earnings. – And that’s okay too.

Daniel Miller has held positions at Ford Motor Company and General Motors. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors and recommends the following options: $25 calls on General Motors due January 2025. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com