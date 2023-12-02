Was this Disney CEO Bob Iger's reaction to Musk's 'f-yourself' comment?

claim:

When Elon Musk told advertisers, including Disney CEO Bob Iger, to “go fuck themselves”, Iger responded, “I have a lot of respect for Elon and what he’s accomplished. […] We felt connected to that situation and that Elon Musk and X were not necessarily positive for us and we decided that we would remove our ad.

Rating: Context

Iger said he had “respect” for Musk before Musk said “go fuck yourself”, not after. Iger has not commented after Musk criticized companies that pulled advertising from X.

On November 29, 2023, Elon Musk raised eyebrows at DealBook Summit when he emphatically told companies that had removed ads from his Platform He also took aim at Disney CEO Bob Iger, saying, “Go fuck yourself.” is that clear? I hope it is. Hey Bob! If you’re in the audience.”

In a post on “We realized that Elon Musk and X were not necessary. This is positive for us and we decided that we will remove our ad.”

Iger and Musk made the above statements, but not in the order presented in the tweet. Iger said he has “respect” for Musk and his achievements First Musk told them and other advertisers to “go fuck yourself.” At the time of this writing, Iger has not responded following the ex-CEO’s controversial comments. Thus we consider the above claim to be false.

Companies began pulling ads from X in mid-November 2023 after Musk posted a message that appeared to echo anti-Semitic sentiments. In response to another user’s post who said that Jewish people were stoking anti-white sentiment and referenced the “Great Replacement” – the conspiracy theory that non-white people were brought to America to replace white voters. Going on – Musk wrote “You have told the real truth.” After the uproar, Musk apologized and visited Israel.

Iger and Musk’s comments were made at separate times at the DealBook summit. According to the summit schedule, Iger spoke around 2:08 pm ET on November 29, while Musk was scheduled for 5 pm ET. Reporting from the summit shows Iger made his comments during an interview with journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin in the afternoon, who said, “We’re going to see Elon Musk in a short time.”

Sorkin asked Iger about the decision to stop advertising on X. Iger said:

I have great respect for Elon and what he has accomplished. […] We know that Elon is larger than life in many respects, and his name is very much tied to the companies he founded or owns. Be it Tesla or SpaceX, or now X. By publicly taking the position they adopted, we just felt that that position and the association with Elon Musk and X was not necessarily positive for us, and we decided we’d pull our ad. We’re allowing company entities to use X as a platform for communication, ABC News is a good example, ESPN and others. […],

Later that day, Sorkin sat on the same stage as Musk. Musk said the trip to Israel was not an “apology trip” and that he was not anti-Semitic. Sorkin asked him about the companies that had pulled their ads from Ax, even mentioning that he had talked to Iger earlier in the day. Musk’s response:

I hope they stay. Don’t advertise. […] If someone tries to blackmail me by giving me advertisements, tries to blackmail me with money? Go fuck yourself. Go. Shame. yourself. is that clear? I hope it is. Hey, Bob, if you’re in the audience. […] What this advertising boycott is going to do is kill the company. And the whole world will know that those advertisers killed the company and we will document it in detail.

Reuters noted that Iger had spoken earlier at the event and said he felt Disney’s involvement with X after Musk’s move was “not positive for us.” Disney did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment about Musk’s latest remarks.

sources say

Dang, Sheila. “Elon Musk curses advertisers who dropped X because of anti-Semitic content.” Reuters, 30 November 2023. www.reuters.com, 1 December 2023.

Elon Musk on advertisers, trust and the “wild storm” in his mind DealBook Summit 2023. www.youtube.com, accessed 1 December 2023.

“Here’s the lineup for the 2023 DealBook Summit, and when to watch.” New York Times, 29 November 2023. NYTimes.com, 1 December 2023.

Jones, Dustin. “What is the ‘Great Replacement’ and how is it connected to buffalo shooting suspect?”. NPR, 16 May 2022. NPR, 1 December 2023.

Sato, Miya. “DealBook Summit 2023: Elon Musk, Bob Iger, more.” The Verge, 29 November 2023, 1 December 2023.

Sforza, Lauren. “Musk says Israel trip wasn’t ‘apology trip’, but expresses regret for anti-Semitic tweet.” The Hill, 30 November 2023, 1 December 2023.

Weprin, Alex. “Bob Iger says he’s doing succession ‘postmortem’, explains pulling ads from Axe”. The Hollywood Reporter, 29 November 2023, 1 December 2023.

Source: www.snopes.com