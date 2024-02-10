The mayor of Poland’s capital, Rafał Trzaskowski, has ambitious goals for climate neutrality in Warsaw

The Mayor of Warsaw is determined to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2030 and reach climate neutrality by 2050.

to achieve this goal, Rafal Trzaskowski It has appointed a new climate team to help reach this goal.

Trzaskowski, who became mayor of Warsaw in 2018, has won international praise for his commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions as well as increasing energy efficiency and adapting the city to climate change.

Speaking to the Polish news website, Trzaskowski’s team said: “To more effectively coordinate these activities at a city-wide level, the mayor of the capital Warsaw has established a climate team. It consists of representatives from various offices of the City Hall and other municipal entities of the capital, Warsaw.

“The nature and structure of the team is also intended to facilitate mutual exchange of information and experiences,” he said.

What is the ‘Green Vision of Warsaw’?

Warsaw is one of the first cities in Poland to announce a goal of climate neutrality by 2050.

Leaders there are currently implementing Warsaw’s so-called Green Vision – effectively a road map to achieve the target and a focus for the capital’s climate policy.

Warsaw-based politicians are concerned about the newly elected Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s government There has been a strong focus on incentives rather than restrictions, as is the case in the rest of the EU.

He claims that Tusk’s idea of ​​encouraging each EU country to decide how it deals with energy is flawed.

A spokesperson for Trzaskowski told Polish News, “The Green Vision indicates, through long-term directions of action and 27 specific short-term actions, what the city should do to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

“The document is based on six main areas: energy infrastructure, buildings, spatial planning and blue-green infrastructure, transport, municipal waste, building and integration of social capital.”

What is Warsaw doing to cut emissions?

Officials say the city is already taking real actions that translate into reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to climate change.

Capital also invests heavily in renewable energy sources as well as providing subsidies for the installation of renewable energy sources.

Trzaskowski’s spokesman said: “More than 4,000 such subsidies have been awarded in the last 5 years alone. Warsaw residents who want to eliminate non-ecological heat sources can also count on the city’s support.

The mayor also claims that his administration has planted around 100,000 trees in the last year.

He hopes his newly appointed climate team will warsaw A greener city – and a city for the rest of Poland to be proud of.

