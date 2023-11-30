Warren Buffett’s partner, Charlie Munger, shares his most valuable advice on becoming successful

Charles Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and Warren Buffet’s closest business partner, died on Tuesday, November 28, at the age of 99. Buffett and Munger’s partnership lasted more than 50 years, making Berkshire Hathaway one of the largest and most successful conglomerates in history.

When Munger passed, he had an estimated net worth of $2.6 billion. 93-year-old Buffett is believed to be worth $119 billion.

But Munger was more than just a rich man. Apple CEO Tim Cook called Munger a “keen observer of the world around him”, and he was known for his pithy trivia knowledge known as “Mungerisms”.

These sayings have been collected in books, including “Poor Charlie’s Almanac: The Wit and Wisdom of Charles T. Munger.”

In an article titled “Charlie Munger on How to Lead a Successful Life” Time magazine shared One of Munger’s most valuable pieces of advice. Mungar believed that one of the best qualities is the ability to see things upside down.

“If you turn problems upside down, you often think better. For example, if you want to help India, the question you should consider asking is not “How can I help India?” Instead, you should ask, ‘How can I harm India?’ You figure out what will cause the most harm and then try to avoid it,” Mungar once said.

“Maybe both approaches logically seem to be the same thing. But those who have mastered algebra know that inverses will often and easily solve problems that otherwise resist solution. And in life, like algebra, inverses will help you solve problems you can’t handle otherwise,” Munger continued.

Munger believed that it is as important to be clear about the things in life we ​​want to avoid as it is about the things we want to pursue.

“What will actually fail in life? What do we want to avoid? Some answers are easy,” Mungar said. “For example, laziness and unreliability will fail. If you are untrustworthy, no matter what your qualities are, you will immediately fall into a pit. Therefore, doing sincerely what you are engaged in should become an automatic part of your conduct. Of course, you want to avoid laziness and unreliability.”

Another piece of advice from Munger that needs to be shared far and wide in today’s America is to avoid “extreme ideology” because it makes one’s mind “dangerous.”

“You see a lot of this in the worst preachers on TV. They have different, profound, inconsistent ideas about technical theology, and many of them have heads like cabbages. This can happen with political ideology. And if you’re young, it’s especially easy to get swept up in intense and foolish political ideology and never get out,” Munger said.

As a student of the human condition, Munger understood that few of us can overcome our own “self-serving bias.” Therefore, when making a persuasive argument, it is best to avoid using logic and, instead, appeal to the person’s interests.

Munger said, “You must often appeal to interest, not reason, even if your intentions are high.”

Source: www.upworthy.com