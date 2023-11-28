Warren Buffett’s longtime investing partner Charlie Munger dies at 99

Famed investor and polymath Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and Warren Buffett’s right-hand man and friend for nearly six decades, died Tuesday in California, the company announced. He was 99 years old.

Buffett and Munger together created Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A, BRK-B) one of the most successful and long-lasting business partnerships, enthralling millions around the world.

“Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its current position without Charlie’s inspiration, knowledge and participation,” Buffett said in a statement Tuesday.

Berkshire, originally a textile manufacturer, has grown into a multinational conglomerate that owns popular brands such as Dairy Queen and Fruit of the Loom and shares in Apple (AAPL), Coca-Cola (KO) and other large It has stakes in public companies.

Every year, thousands of Berkshire shareholders make the pilgrimage to Omaha, Neb., to hear Buffett and Munger answer their questions for hours. Known for his sayings about business, investing and life, Munger would drink Coca-Cola with his partner and nibble on See’s Candies Peanut Brittle.

Famously, after Buffett spoke he would often say, “I have nothing more to add.”

An Omaha Native Like Warren Buffett

Charles Thomas Munger was born on January 1, 1924 in Omaha, Neb. He grew up in the Dundee neighborhood, which is half a block from Buffett’s home, and attended the same high school as the investing giant. He even worked at Buffett’s grandfather’s grocery store as a teenager, although the two did not meet until later when they were 35 and 29, respectively. When they finally met, they became instant friends and partners.

At the age of 17, Munger enrolled at the University of Michigan to study mathematics, but dropped out at the age of 19 to serve in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. While in the army, he studied meteorology at Caltech in Pasadena, California, which became his home.

Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, Bill Gates and Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett in an interview on May 4, 2015. (Lacey O’Toole/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) (CNBC Getty Images)

After the army, Munger chose to study law, which was a “natural activity” for him, given that his father was a lawyer and his grandfather was a federal judge.

When Munger applied to Harvard Law School he was initially rejected. He reapplied and received a J.D. degree from Harvard Law School, graduating magna cum laude in 1948. After law school, Munger returned to Los Angeles where he practiced real estate law.

After his father’s death in 1959, Munger returned to Omaha to settle his affairs. While there, Munger had lunch at the Omaha Club with friends who had invited Buffett with them. That lunch sparked an instant friendship and it would turn into one of the most important business partnerships of all time.

Breaking the habit of ‘cigar-butt’ investing

In 1962, Munger started an investment partnership. He also started a law firm, Munger Tolles, but stopped practicing law after a few years to focus on investing.

Buffett credits Munger for breaking his “cigar-butt” investing habit, a strategy the investor learned from Benjamin Graham for finding companies at bargain prices and getting “free puffs” from them.

According to an account of Berkshire’s history written by Buffett himself, the strategy of managing very small amounts of money worked well in Buffett’s early days, but Munger “plotted the course for building a business that There will be huge satisfactory profits.”

,[Charlie’s] The most significant architectural achievement was the design of today’s Berkshire. The blueprint he gave me was simple: Forget what you know about buying appropriate businesses at amazing prices; Instead, buy wonderful businesses at reasonable prices,” Buffett wrote.

Buffett also learned from Munger the importance of knowing the scope of your abilities.

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett (left) and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger are seen at the annual Berkshire Shareholder Shopping Day in Omaha on May 3, 2019. (Scott Morgan/Reuters) (Scott Morgan/Reuters)

“Ben Graham taught me how to value a certain type of business, but narrow down the selection of transformative companies. Charlie taught me about sustainable competitive advantage – not how wide the scope of competency is, but knowing how to That’s where the edges are most important,” Buffett said at the 2010 annual Berkshire Hathaway meeting.

Munger often talked about the importance of understanding the “edge” of one’s competence – in other words, knowing what you don’t know.

“Well this is a very important thing, knowing the edge. It’s hardly a qualification if you don’t know its depth. You know, if you have misconceptions about your own ability, meaning you lack ability, you’re going to make terrible mistakes. I think you have to constantly measure what you accomplish against other people of achievement, and you have to remain staunchly rational, and avoid a lot of self-delusion,” Munger said at the 2019 Daily Journal meeting.

In a 1985 shareholder letter, Buffett said that Munger “in business and other aspects of life has always emphasized the study of mistakes rather than successes.”

Munger “does this in the spirit of the man who said: ‘I just want to know where I’m going to die so I’ll never go there.’ You’ll immediately understand why we make a good team: Charlie loves studying errors and I have prepared ample material for him, especially in our textile insurance businesses,” Buffett wrote.

To make better decisions in business and life, Munger often used what he called a “latticework” of mental models.

“You have to have models in your mind. And you have to organize your experience – both direct and indirect – on this lattice of models. You must have seen students who only try to memorize and repeat what is memorized. Well, they fail in school and life. You have to keep the experience of meshing models in your mind,” Munger said during a speech at USC’s business school in 1994.

‘Just learn, learn, keep learning all the time’

One of those famous mental models is a phenomenon that Munger coined the “Lollapalooza effect” in a 1995 speech. At the 2018 Daily Journal meeting, Munger said he came up with the term after reading the main textbooks in introductory psychology and “of course, being Charlie Munger, I decided that psychologists were doing it all wrong and I Could have done better.”

“One idea that came to my mind, which was not in any of the books, was that the ‘Lollapalooza effect’ occurred when three or four of these tendencies were working together in the same situation. I can see that it was not linear,” Munger said.

Mungar also had a passion for architecture, a field in which he had no formal training. He developed beachside luxury homes in Montecito, California, nicknamed “Mungerville”. He also designed the college hostel and his own house.

Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger speaks to Reuters during an interview in Omaha on May 3, 2013. (Len Hickenbottom/Reuters) (Len Hickenbottom/Reuters)

At Berkshire’s 2017 annual meeting, Munger said, “I think living life right just means learning, learning, learning all the time. I think Berkshire has made a lot of sense with these investment decisions by learning over the long term.” Have taken advantage of.”

In addition to investment success, Buffett has repeatedly said that Munger has made him “a better person”.

“People find it hard to believe, but we have never had an argument in 60 years. We disagree about things and we’ll probably continue to disagree about this or that occasionally, but if you define an argument where emotions or anger or anything like that starts to enter in, then that’s Doesn’t happen,” Buffett said at the 2019 annual meeting.

Munger had to face many difficulties in life. His first marriage, to Nancy Huggins, ended in divorce. A year later, his 8-year-old son died of leukemia. Munger also lost his eye after unsuccessful cataract surgery.

Munger’s second marriage, to Nancy Barry, lasted 54 years until his wife’s death in 2010. When asked for relationship advice and finding a good life partner, Munger said, “The best way is to find a good life partner.”

Mungar often said that the secret to a long and happy life was “simple”.

“You don’t have a lot of jealousy, you don’t have a lot of resentment, you don’t overspend your income. You remain happy despite your problems. You deal with trustworthy people and you do what you’re supposed to do. All these simple rules work very well for improving your life, and they are very simple.”

Julia LaRoche was previously a correspondent at Yahoo Finance.

Read more insights from Charlie Munger, longtime chairman of Berkshire Hathaway:

Click here for latest stock market news and in-depth analysis of stock price movement events,

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: finance.yahoo.com