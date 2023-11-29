Warren Buffett’s longtime friend and business partner Charlie Munger dies at 99

Omaha business mogul Charlie Munger died Tuesday at 99

Updated: 10:06 PM CST November 28, 2023

Charlie Munger, who along with Warren Buffett built Berkshire Hathaway into a worldwide powerhouse through their investment strategies, died on Tuesday at the age of 99.

“Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its current position without Charlie’s inspiration, knowledge and involvement,” Buffett said in a statement.

The company said Munger died peacefully in a California hospital.

Munger was a vice chairman of Berkshire. Berkshire Hathaway owns more than 70 companies, including Dairy Queen, Duracell, Geico and Nebraska Furniture Mart.

He was chairman and CEO of Wesco Financial when Berkshire purchased the remaining shares of the company, and Buffett added Munger to the board.

A native of Omaha, Munger was born on New Year’s Day in 1924. He graduated magna cum laude from Harvard Law School in 1948, even though he never completed a graduate degree.

Source: www.ketv.com