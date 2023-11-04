November 4, 2023
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sold billions worth of stock for the fourth consecutive quarter.


Warren Buffett opened the books for his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B)’s September quarter and reported a ~41% increase in operating income. Interestingly, despite strong and growing earnings, Buffett has sharply slowed the pace of share buybacks, buying back only $1.1 worth of Berkshire’s stock during the last 3 months. In my opinion, the decision to scale back share buybacks is surprising, given that not only does the environment for deals remain weak, but Berkshire’s cash pile has reached a record $157 billion. In this article I’ll take a detailed look at Berkshire’s Q3 capital allocation. But the main takeaway is that Buffett favors investing in US Treasuries rather than equities.

Berkshire Q3 reporting

Berkshire Q3 Reporting – Balance Sheet

Berkshire Q3 Reporting – Cash Flow

