Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sold billions worth of stock for the fourth consecutive quarter.

Warren Buffett opened the books for his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B)’s September quarter and reported a ~41% increase in operating income. Interestingly, despite strong and growing earnings, Buffett has sharply slowed the pace of share buybacks, buying back only $1.1 worth of Berkshire’s stock during the last 3 months. In my opinion, the decision to scale back share buybacks is surprising, given that not only does the environment for deals remain weak, but Berkshire’s cash pile has reached a record $157 billion. In this article I’ll take a detailed look at Berkshire’s Q3 capital allocation. But the main takeaway is that Buffett favors investing in US Treasuries rather than equities.

For context, Berkshire Hathaway has performed in line with the broader US stock market YTD. Since the beginning of the year, BRK.A shares have gained about 13%, one percentage point less than the 14% gained by the S&P 500 (SP500).

Berkshire Hathaway reports strong third quarter 2023

Berkshire Hathaway reports a strong set of Q3 2023 results: In the period from June to the end of September, Warren Buffett’s group accumulated $10.8 billion in operating income, which is $10.8 billion less than it achieved for the same period a year earlier. 7.7 billion, up nearly 41% year-on-year. Notably, for the past nine months, operating income has increased nearly 20% year-over-year to $28.9 billion, which suggests that Berkshire’s earnings pace is accelerating in 2H vs. 1H 2023.

From a segment perspective, Berkshire’s Q3 results were supported by a surprisingly strong performance from Geico. The insurance business, which had suffered losses for several consecutive quarters through 2023, achieved a remarkable turnaround by generating $2.2 billion in operating income. This positive result can probably be attributed to higher average premium earned, lower advertising spend and lower claim frequencies. In that context, Buffett had previously expressed expectations of strong performance for the insurance sector despite widespread headwinds, citing its relatively low correlation with economic business activity. On the other hand, Berkshire Hathaway’s businesses that are more exposed to cyclical trends reported lower earnings for 2022: BNSF’s operating income dropped from $1.44 billion to $1.22 billion. Meanwhile, utility division revenue fell to $416 million from $775 million.

Annualizing Berkshire’s Q3 operating income and applying a 21% statutory tax rate, adjusted net income available for distribution is estimated to be approximately $34 billion.

Based on GAAP reporting, Berkshire recorded a substantial investment loss of $24.1 billion in the third quarter, primarily due to the group’s stake in Apple (AAPL), the value of which fell nearly 12% since the beginning of June. That said, Berkshire bolded the following note in the earnings release, urging investors to look beyond the meaningless fluctuations in price within Berkshire’s securities portfolio:

The amount of investment profit/loss in any quarter is usually meaningless and provides net earnings (loss) per share figures which can be extremely misleading to investors who have little or no knowledge of accounting rules.

To highlight Berkshire’s point regarding the futility of “paper gains/losses”, let me point out that just two quarters earlier, in Q1 2023, Berkshire’s investment profits totaled $27.4 billion.

The most interesting takeaways

Buffett’s Berkshire reports strong third-quarter results. But the most interesting finding related to the earnings report, in my opinion, relates to Buffett’s capital allocation decisions. Despite strong and growing earnings as well as ample cash for buybacks, Buffett declined to repurchase large amounts of BRK shares during the September quarter. In fact, the pace of buybacks slowed significantly in the third quarter compared to the first half of 2023. During the September quarter, Berkshire repurchased only $1.1 billion of its own, compared with $5.9 billion in the first six months of the year. The slowdown in share buybacks is even more surprising, given that Buffett has been avoiding big deals while simultaneously investing in publicly-listed equity securities. Although we don’t know about Q3 purchases yet, in Q2 Buffett only added minor positions in Capital One (COF) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY). I expect similar activity in the third quarter (insights will be out on November 15).

And compared to December 2022, Berkshire’s investment position in equity securities is only $10 billion higher, compared to a broader expansion of the group’s asset size to about $72 billion. With this, Berkshire’s cash position has increased to a historical record of approximately $157 billion by the third quarter of 2023.

Taking an even closer look at Buffett’s capital allocation decisions, the cash flow statement is telling: For the last 9 months, Buffett invested only $9.1 billion in equities, while selling $32.8 billion worth of stocks (net sales sold $23.7 billion). With this, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway continued its trend of reducing stakes in publicly traded companies and cut net exposure by more than $5 billion during the third quarter. This trend has now extended for four consecutive quarters. In the same period a year earlier, equity investments totaled $66 billion, while disinvestments were only $17 billion ($48.9 billion net purchases).

Meanwhile, investments in US Treasuries rose to $178.5 billion nine months later in 2023, compared to $139 billion in the same period in 2022.

The conclusion investors should draw when looking at Berkshire’s balance sheet and cash flow statement is that Buffett continues to avoid equities, and favors investments in fixed income securities. This decision is consistent with my own portfolio strategy, as I have previously argued that it is time to “dump” dividend stocks and pile into Treasuries instead, as the yield on Treasuries tops the yield of the most popular dividend stocks. Is. Furthermore, in another article, I also discussed the potential for highly attractive, equity-like capital gains in Treasuries, arguing:

…as yields are likely to decline over the next 12-24 months due to a decline in inflation and a dovish Fed shift, Treasuries are set to celebrate a bull market – with investors likely to be rewarded with capital gains such as equities . Expecting a 150 – 175 basis point decline in yields, I estimate 10-year Treasuries could rise 11% to 15%, while 20+ year Treasuries could rise 23% to 30%. Can.

conclusion

In the third quarter, Berkshire Hathaway reported a strong 41% increase in operating income, bringing revenue to $10.8 billion. Notably, Berkshire’s Q3 earnings growth suggests an acceleration in pace compared to the first half of 2023.

Despite Berkshire’s strong performance in Q3, it is notable that Warren Buffett has decided to significantly reduce share buybacks compared to Q2 and Q1. This slowdown in share buybacks is particularly surprising given Berkshire’s substantial cash reserves, which reached a record $157 billion by the end of the third quarter. In that context, Buffett’s preference for fixed income investments over equities, as reflected in the cash flow statement, aligns with my own view of how to navigate one’s portfolio through the current macro uncertainties: Equities out, Treasuries in.

In my judgment, Buffett continues to make very smart and prudent capital allocation decisions, Berkshire stock remains a “buy.”

