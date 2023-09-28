Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sold $400 million of HP stock in 3 weeks

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway made another cut to its HP position this week.

Buffett’s company has now sold more than 12% of its stake this month for about $400 million.

HP’s stock hit a record high after Berkshire disclosed its stake, but has since fallen nearly 40%.

A regulatory filing on Wednesday showed that Warren Buffett’s company sold $120 million worth of HP stock during the first three days of this week.

The printer and PC maker’s largest shareholder has now sold more than 12% of his position for nearly $400 million within the past three weeks.

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway redeemed 4.6 million shares at prices between $25 and $27 in its transactions this week, meaning it collected about $120 million.

The settlement reduced its HP stake to 106 million shares, reducing its ownership to 10.7% – down from 12.3% before the sale began on September 11.

HP stock reached a record intraday high in April 2022 after Berkshire disclosed its position in the computing company, possibly because other investors followed Buffett’s lead and bought the stock as well. It has since fallen nearly 40% and is trading below $26 at Wednesday’s close.

The sharp decline in HP stock combined with Berkshire’s selloff this month has nearly halved the value of the group’s stake, from $5 billion at its peak to $2.7 billion.

Hewlett-Packard spun off its enterprise business in 2015 and sold its PC and printer operations to HP Inc. Kept under the name. Before this month, Berkshire had not touched its HP stake since it first disclosed the position last spring.

Buffett and his allies have yet to provide any explanation for reducing their HP bets. They may have adversely affected the company’s prospects, or may be freeing up cash to make other investments. Berkshire has sold a net $33 billion of shares over the past three quarters, helping boost its cash pile to a near-record $147 billion last quarter.

It’s worth noting that the HP settlement is small in the context of Berkshire’s roughly $350 billion stock portfolio, and relative to its $1 trillion assets. One of Buffett’s two portfolio managers, Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, may be responsible for this position given its size.

