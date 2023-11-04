Unlock Editor’s Digest for free

Berkshire Hathaway’s cash pile swelled to a record $157 billion in a quarter that saw Chief Executive Warren Buffett continue to sell stakes in publicly traded companies as the so-called Oracle of Omaha found a dearth of attractive investments.

The company sold more than $5 billion worth of American and foreign shares in the third quarter, according to results released Saturday. The sale brought Berkshire’s divestment of listed shares to nearly $40 billion over the past year.

Investors will have to wait two more weeks before seeing how Buffett adjusts Berkshire’s portfolio. But results filed Saturday indicate the company sold more than 12 million Chevron shares before buying Hess for $53 billion in an all-stock deal last month.

The value of Berkshire’s portfolio of shares dropped from $353 billion at the end of June to $319 billion, a decline offset by a broader stock market decline as investors became increasingly confident the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates high for longer.

This has impacted the valuations of publicly traded companies and prompted some portfolio managers to seek better returns in fixed income markets. The value of Berkshire’s stake in Apple alone fell by more than $20 billion, as the iPhone maker’s shares fell 12 percent in the three months to the end of September.

Buffett’s investment changes are closely scrutinized by fund managers and the broader public alike to see where the 93-year-old investor sees attractive returns.

They directed the proceeds from stock sales as well as cash flows generated by Berkshire’s many businesses into cash and treasury bills. The company’s cash reserves increased by nearly $10 billion during the quarter to a record $157.2 billion, an amount that gives it tremendous potential for acquisitions.

Berkshire has been one of the big beneficiaries of rising US interest rates, which have climbed above 5 percent this year. The company revealed that interest income on its insurance investments rose to $1.7 billion in the three-month period, up from $5.1 billion in the last 12 months. This eclipsed the total interest Berkshire earned on its cash reserves over the past three years.

“The rates here are attractive and it seems like if you can earn 4 percent risk-free it creates a barrier or disincentive to putting cash to work,” said Jim Shanahan, an analyst at Edward Jones. “I would suspect that cash balances are probably going to continue to grow from here.”

Buffett revealed that the company repurchased $1.1 billion worth of Berkshire stock in the quarter, down from $1.4 billion in the second quarter. However, the filing showed that purchases accelerated in August and again in September, a sign that the billionaire investor believed the company’s shares were undervalued.

The company’s operating businesses, which span BNSF Railroad, Geico insurers and aircraft parts maker Precision Castparts, reported a 41 percent increase in profit to $10.8 billion. The gain was boosted by its insurance unit, which reported strong underwriting profits of $2.4 billion, offset by weakness at BNSF and its reserve for losses associated with wildfire litigation against the utility.

Berkshire Vice Chairman Ajit Jain, who oversees its insurance operations, told shareholders at the annual meeting in May that the company had bet heavily on the Florida insurance market and wrote policies in the hurricane-prone state.

Jain estimates that it was a risky bet, as Berkshire could lose up to $15 billion if the state were hit by a powerful hurricane. But this year the weather in the state remained relatively normal.

Berkshire reported on Saturday that significant catastrophe losses – individual insurance losses that are above $150mn – had reached just $590mn in the first nine months of the year. The figure is down from $3.9 billion in the same period last year, when Hurricane Ian devastated Florida.

The company’s Geico auto-insurer, which had been struggling to deal with payouts on claims for the past two years, has shown improvement. The unit has shed more than 2 million policyholders this year and also cut its advertising budget as it focuses on insurance contracts it believes can make a profit.

Beyond insurance, Berkshire’s earnings highlighted uneven economic growth that has confounded economists and much of the investment world. Sales declined at its apparel and shoe makers, including Fruit of the Loom, and its real estate-related businesses, which struggled with lower demand due to higher mortgage rates. BNSF also reported lower rail shipment volumes.

However, the company’s fractional private jet ownership business NetJets reported a surge in demand from wealthy customers, and its auto dealerships reported rising sales of new vehicles.

“One emerging thing this earnings season is that some cracks are starting to show at the bottom line consumer, that they don’t have a lot of liquidity and they’re feeling pressured by higher costs,” Shanahan said.

Berkshire also detailed the continued consequences of wildfires that spread across California and Oregon in 2020 and 2022. The company took $1.4 billion in fees during the period for payments that would likely have gone to individuals who lost their homes in the fires, bringing cumulative fees charged for wildfires to $2.4 billion.

Berkshire has warned that its final payout could be much higher; Plaintiffs in Oregon alone are seeking $8 billion in damages.

The decline in the company’s stock portfolio, which is accounted for in Berkshire’s profit statement, dragged down the overall results. The company reported a net loss of $12.8 billion, or $8,824 per Class A share, compared with a net loss of $2.8 billion a year earlier.

Buffett has long described net earnings figures as meaningless and has said that these figures “can be extremely misleading to investors who have little or no knowledge of accounting rules”.

