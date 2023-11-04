Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reveals record $157 billion cash pile as investors look for bargain bargains

Warren Buffett failed to find cheap stocks and businesses last quarter.

His company, Berkshire Hathaway, sold shares worth more than $5 billion on a net basis, as shown by its earnings.

Berkshire’s cash pile swelled to a record $157 billion, surpassing Disney’s market capitalization.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway grew its cash pile by 7% last quarter to a surprise $157 billion, breaking the group’s previous record of $149 billion at the end of 2021. Its cash mountain exceeds Disney’s market capitalization, which was valued at $156 billion as of Friday’s close.

When Berkshire’s pile of cash and treasury bills grows, it usually indicates that Buffett and his allies struggled to find much to buy in the stock market or on the acquisition front.

Berkshire’s third-quarter earnings published Saturday show that Buffett and his team spent just $1.7 billion on stocks last quarter. Meanwhile, they sold nearly $7 billion, making them net sellers of $5.3 billion.

They invested only $1.1 billion on stock buybacks in the period – about $300 million less than in the second quarter, and a fraction of their $4.4 billion spending in the first quarter.

The nearly 13% rise in Berkshire’s share price in the six months to September was undoubtedly a factor in the slow pace of buybacks. Buffett and his business partner, Charlie Munger, repurchase their company’s stock only when they believe it is truly undervalued.

Buffett’s conglomerate is widely considered a microcosm of the American economy given its sheer scale and diverse array of subsidiaries.

Berkshire’s operating income last quarter rose 41% year-over-year to nearly $11 billion, helped by a turnaround in its insurance business and $183 million from Pilot Travel Centers, the truck-stop business it acquired earlier this year. Shows contribution. However, the good news was tempered by weakness in the BNSF Railway and Berkshire Hathaway Energy divisions.

Buffett and his team have held back from spending significantly this year. They invested a record $68 billion in stocks last year, or $34 billion on a net basis. They also acquired Allegheny for $12 billion and repurchased about $8 billion of stock due in 2022.

While Berkshire has acquired majority stakes in both Pilot and Cove Point LNG this year, it also sold $24 billion of stock on a net basis and repurchased only $7 billion of stock during the first nine months of this year.

It’s notable that Buffett and his team have moved to take advantage of higher interest rates. Their total cash and cash equivalents fell 21% to $26 billion between January and September, while their short-term Treasury pile rose 36% to $126 billion.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com