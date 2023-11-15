Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed it sold a bunch of long-held shares — and made at least one secret bet.

Warren Buffett’s company sold a ton of stock last quarter and made at least one secret bet.

Berkshire Hathaway has shed long-standing stakes in GM, J&J, P&G, UPS and Mondelez.

Berkshire did not disclose one or more of its purchases because it was still building its position.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway sold a bunch of long-held shares last quarter, and began building positions in one or more mysterious companies, an SEC filing revealed late Tuesday.

The renowned investor group divested its positions in General Motors, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Mondelez, UPS, Celanese and Activision Blizzard. It first invested in P&G, J&J, UPS and Mondelez in the 2000s, and GM in 2012.

Berkshire also reduced its stake in Amazon, Chevron, HP, Markel and Globe Life. On the other hand, it disclosed new positions in both “A” and “C” shares of SiriusXM, the Atlanta Braves, and Liberty Media Live.

Specifically, Berkshire removed one or more holdings from its public portfolio update and requested the SEC to treat them as confidential for now. Buffett and his team sought and received the same discretion when building stakes in Chevron, Verizon and Marsh & McLennan in 2020, because they feared that disclosing incomplete stakes would drive up stock prices and increase their cost basis.

Berkshire’s batch of stock sales was foreshadowed by its latest earnings, which showed the company spent just $1.7 billion on shares but sold $7 billion worth of shares last quarter. The group’s cash pile also swelled to a record $157 billion, suggesting Buffett and his allies struggled to find bargains during the period.

Buffett and his associates made similar changes to their stock portfolios in the second quarter. He changed three holdings and reduced several others, while also taking stakes in a trio of homebuilders.

Charlie Munger, Berkshire’s vice chairman and Buffett’s business partner, indicated he was sour on GM during a recent podcast. He said, “In its heyday, General Motors was a great company – it slowly lost every contract.”

Source: markets.businessinsider.com