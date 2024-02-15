Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has reduced its stake in Apple.

Unlock Editor’s Digest for free

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway sold 10 million shares of Apple in the last three months of 2023, giving him a position that the so-called Oracle of Omaha has called one of the “four giants” who hold most of his group’s value. Are responsible for.

The sale, representing Berkshire’s roughly 1.1 percent stake in the technology company, was notable as Buffett had recently said in 2021 that an earlier decision to cut Apple’s stake was “probably a mistake.”

Apple has become a significant holding for Berkshire and now accounts for about a fifth of its market value. Buffett’s sprawling conglomerate, which owns BNSF Railroad and Geico insurer, first invested in the iPhone maker in 2016 at the direction of one of its two investment representatives: Todd Combs and Ted Weschler.

Buffett later increased his investment in the technology company and spent billions of dollars buying its shares. In 2022, he revealed that the stake was worth just over $31bn.

The bet paid off well. Even after the share sale, Berkshire’s 5.9 percent stake in Apple was worth $174 billion at the end of the year, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. It dwarfs its second-largest publicly traded investment: Bank of America.

Berkshire’s filings showed it cut its stake in printer and PC maker HP by 78 percent, selling about 80 million shares in the fourth quarter, and sold its 32 percent stake in media company Paramount Global to 30.4 million shares. Are.

The bet on Paramount in 2022 has been closely watched by the media industry, and has been seen as an endorsement of the company’s investment in the Paramount+ streaming platform, as well as its ability to compete with deep-pocketed rivals like Netflix, Disney and Warner Bros. Have been seen in. Search.

However, since its inception it has been unclear whether Buffett himself bet on the company, or whether the trade was directed by Combs or Weschler.

Paramount’s controlling shareholder, Shari Redstone, has held preliminary talks with potential suitors for the company as it works to cut losses after the costly streaming war hit the stock price.

Berkshire also exited its investments in payments business StoneCo, insurers Globe Life and Markel Corporation, and homebuilder DR Horton. DR Horton’s sale marks a sudden shift by an investor typically billed as a long-term holder; Berkshire revealed it had invested in the largest US homebuilder just six months ago.

The stock sale means the number of securities held in Berkshire’s multibillion-dollar stock portfolio fell to 41 at the end of 2023. That was down from 49 12 months earlier, as it shed stakes in companies including General Motors, UPS and Procter & Procter. Gambling at the beginning of the year.

Berkshire did not disclose any new investments in the fourth quarter of 2023, although it increased its stakes in satellite radio operator SiriusXM and oil majors Chevron and Occidental Petroleum.

Berkshire did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

For the second consecutive quarter, Berkshire also disclosed that it had removed at least one investment from the quarterly report, noting that it had sought confidential treatment from the SEC. The company usually makes this request when it is in the middle of an important purchase.

