Unlock Editor’s Digest for free

FT editor Roula Khalaf selects her favorite stories in this weekly newspaper.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway reduced his positions in several blue-chip US companies in the third quarter, as the billionaire investor diverted billions of dollars from the giant conglomerate’s stock portfolio into cash.

The company disclosed that it had sold its remaining position in carmaker General Motors during the three months to the end of September, having invested about $850 million in the previous quarter.

It gave up a short stake of 59,400 shares in logistics company UPS, cut its ownership of computer and printer maker HP by 15 percent – ​​reducing the value of its stake by more than $1 billion – and reduced its stock holdings in oil major Chevron by 10 percent. happened. Percent.

Berkshire also sold small stakes in Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble, worth about $50 million at the end of the second quarter. A Berkshire-owned asset manager that invests independently of Buffett, known as New England Asset Management, continued to own shares of both companies in late September, according to separate filings. is shown.

The cuts did not stop here. Berkshire sold shares in Amazon, snack-food maker Mondelez International and insurers Markel and Globe Life. It also ousted Activision Blizzard, turning down a merger arbitration stipulation that the video game publisher successfully finalize its sale to Microsoft despite antitrust investigations. That deal closed in early October.

The sales increased Berkshire’s net divestiture of publicly traded shares to nearly $40 billion over the past year, as Buffett found more value in short-term Treasury bills, now yielding more than 5 percent. Berkshire’s cash position reached a record $157 billion at the end of September, bolstered by higher interest on its cash and Treasury portfolio as well as strong operating income from the hundreds of businesses it owns.

As part of its disclosure, Berkshire noted that it had removed at least one holding from the closely followed report, writing that it had requested confidential treatment from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Berkshire has sometimes made the request when making significant investments.

Source: www.ft.com