Warren Buffett's advice to investors: 'Incredible period' for the US economy is coming to an end

As economic indicators change, even experienced investors like Warren Buffett are adjusting their outlook. In a recent announcement, the investor known as the “Oracle of Omaha” expressed his concerns about the state of the US economy.

During Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting, he said that an “incredible period” of growth for the U.S. economy is slowing down, and most of the company’s businesses will report lower earnings this year than last year.

Buffett’s cautionary comments stand in stark contrast to his generally optimistic stance on the US economy. So, what has changed? The combination of persistently high inflation, rising interest rates and the ongoing banking crisis has made Buffett and his longtime business partner, Charlie Munger, more cautious about the potential for investment profits in the coming year. “Get into the habit of making less,” Munger commented.

Despite their pessimism, neither Buffett nor Manger are advocating a complete retreat from the market. Instead, they suggest some strategies for investors looking to deal with the changing economic landscape.

Diversify with recession-resistant assets

Some service sectors remain relatively untouched by macroeconomic turmoil. These industries are generally backed by tangible, recession-resistant assets that retain their value even during periods of inflation.

For example, CareTrust REIT (CTRE), a real estate investment trust, owns and operates health care properties throughout the US, offering a potential hedge against an economic downturn. With more than 21,795 hospital beds and 204 properties in 23 states, CareTrust serves as a loose proxy for America’s private healthcare industry. As an added bonus, the stock currently offers a 5.56% dividend yield, making it an attractive option for investors seeking stability during a recession.

Consider Commercial Real Estate

Commercial real estate has historically offered strong returns, outperforming the S&P 500 over a 25-year period. Although this investment category has traditionally been reserved for the ultra-wealthy, new platforms are democratizing access to commercial real estate opportunities. By investing in this asset class, individuals can gain exposure to institutional-quality properties leased by well-known brands such as CVS, Kroger, and Walmart, and enjoy stable, grocery store-based income each quarter.

Explore International Stocks

As the likelihood of a US recession in 2023 increases, investors may consider diversifying their portfolios with foreign stocks. While developed markets such as the US, UK, France, New Zealand and Canada face greater risk of recession, developing markets are generally less vulnerable. For example, a recent Bloomberg survey of economists found that the chances of India experiencing a recession in 2023 are almost zero.

Investors can gain exposure to foreign markets through a variety of channels, including ETFs and American Depositary Receipts. HDFC Bank, India’s largest private bank, is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HDB. Since its listing in 2001, the stock has delivered a total return of more than 4,300% and demonstrated resilience during the 2008 financial crisis.

keep cash with you

Given Berkshire Hathaway’s impressive cash reserves of $130 billion at the end of Q1, it’s clear that Buffett’s favorite asset at the moment is US Treasury bills. In light of rising interest rates, maintaining a healthy cash balance can be a prudent move for retail investors as well.

Creative cash management strategies, such as Apple’s new high-yield savings account, offering an attractive 4.15% annual percentage yield. This rate is reportedly ten times higher than the national average, surpassing the dividend yield on the S&P 500 and even five-year US Treasury bonds.

In conditions of economic uncertainty, cash remains a reliable and flexible asset. As Buffett’s actions show, cash is indeed king in 2023.

