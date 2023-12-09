Warren Buffett’s 10 stock picks with huge growth potential

In this article, we are going to take a look Warren Buffett’s 10 stock picks with big upside potential, You can go ahead and follow this link to read about it Warren Buffett’s 5 stock picks with huge upside potential,

Warren Buffett is one of the most famous and well-followed investors on the Street due to his skill and ability to pick companies that generate solid long-term returns. He spent his entire career in investing, the majority of which he spent as chairman and CEO Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRK.B)Buffett is estimated to have generated an average return of more than 20% per year, outperforming the S&P 500, which averages about half these figures.

Given Buffett’s fame, Berkshire Hathaway’s quarterly 13F filings are carefully analyzed to identify companies in which the “Oracle of Omaha” can be followed. Berkshire Hathaway typically holds a concentrated portfolio, with the top five largest holdings accounting for 73% of the total portfolio value. Berkshire’s largest investment is represented by Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), in which Berkshire held 915.56 million shares worth $156.75 billion, equivalent to about 50% of the total equity portfolio value at the end of September.

Best stocks to buy for good returns

To identify Warren Buffett’s 10 stock picks that have big upside potential, we calculated the consensus target price for all 45 holdings of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) and then used them to assess bullishness. Compared it with the current stock price. Possibility. Looking at the consensus price target set by analysts can be a useful metric for assessing a stock’s potential, even though Warren Buffett himself admitted in the past that he did not look at analyst reports. During the 2003 Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting, Buffett said:

“It’s too much – we never look at any analyst reports.”

Buffett’s partner, the late Charlie Munger, who recently died, said later in the conversation:

“Interestingly, at least 90 percent of professional investment management operations don’t work the way we think.”

Yet, coincidentally or not, most of the shares in Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s (NYSE:BRK.B) equity portfolio have positive upside potential compared to the consensus price target set by analysts.

our methodology

Once we identified the upside or downside potential for Berkshire Hathaway’s equity holdings, we sorted them by percentage upside to find stock picks with the biggest upside potential. The companies were ranked based on the position of Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRK.B).

Without further ado, let’s take a look at 10 Warren Buffett stock picks that have huge upside potential.

10. Diageo PLC (NYSE:DEO)

Berkshire Hathaway Holding: $33.98 million

Upside Potential: 16%

In Diageo PLC (NYSE:DEO), Berkshire Hathaway owns 227,750 shares. The UK-headquartered multinational alcoholic beverages company has been in Warren Buffett’s equity portfolio since the first quarter of 2023. The consensus price target for shares of Diageo PLC (NYSE:DEO) is $166.37. In a recent update, Diageo PLC (NYSE:DEO) said it expects slower growth due to a weak outlook in the Latin America and Caribbean segment, which accounts for 11% of Diageo’s sales. LAC segment sales are expected to grow by more than 20% in the first half of 2024.

At the end of September, there were 30 funds on Diageo PLC (NYSE:DEO) in our database, up by five on the quarter.

9. Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (NYSE:LPX)

Berkshire Hathaway Holding: $389.37 million

Upside Potential: 14.10%

In its latest 13F filing, Berkshire Hathaway disclosed ownership of 7.04 million shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corp (NYSE:LPX). Overall, 38 funds had stakes in Louisiana-Pacific Corp (NYSE: LPX) worth $847.91 million at the end of the third quarter. Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (NYSE:LPX) is a manufacturer of construction materials, one of the largest producers of oriented strand board (OSB) panels. In its latest quarterly report, the company posted EPS of $1.62 and revenue of $728 million, surpassing consensus estimates by $0.09 and $3.59 million, respectively. Analysts currently have a consensus price target of $72 on Louisiana-Pacific Corp (NYSE:LPX) stock, representing a consensus gain of 14.10%.

8. T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Berkshire Hathaway Holding: $734.14 million

Upside Potential: 19%

Next on our list of Warren Buffett’s 10 stock picks with high potential is T-Mobile Us Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Berkshire Hathaway has owned shares of the telecom company since the third quarter of 2020, during which the stock has increased by more than 85%. Berkshire owned 5.24 million shares of the company at the end of September. However, T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) may have more room to run, as analysts have estimated a price target of $181. T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) also pays dividends to its shareholders, with the latest payment being $0.65 per share payable on December 15. During the latest earnings call, T-Mobile Us Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CEO Mike Sievert pointed to the company’s success in 5G coverage, with the company aiming to supply dedicated mid-band 5G to 300 million people by 2023. Have achieved. “We started the 5G era two years ahead of the competition and today we are two or more years ahead. And my guess is that two years from now we will still be ahead,” Siewert said. During the third quarter, the number of funds from our database bullish on T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) decreased by seven to 79, while the total value of their holdings fell from $5.81 billion to $4.89 billion.

7. Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Berkshire Hathaway Holding: $1.27 billion

Upside Potential: 17%

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) is one of Berkshire Hathaway’s long-term holdings, with the fund investing in the tech giant since 2019. During the third quarter, Warren Buffett’s fund sold 551,000 shares of Amazon, improving its position. 10 million shares. Overall, there were 286 hedge funds in Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) at the end of September, up from 278 funds a quarter earlier. On December 1, Oppenheimer raised his price target on the stock to $200 from $170 and reiterated an ‘outperform’ rating. In his research note, analyst Jason Helfstein highlighted Amazon’s ecommerce margins and the strong performance of the Amazon Web Services segment, among other things. With the latest increase, Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) boasts a consensus price target of $170 per share.

6. Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Berkshire Hathaway Holding: $1.68 billion

Upside Potential: 25%

Next is Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), which has a consensus price target of $501 per share. Warren Buffett has been bullish on Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) since 2014, with the stock up more than 200% since then, although at the peak in 2021, returns were more than 800%. At the end of September, Berkshire owned 3.83 million shares of Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR). The company currently provides cable and broadband connectivity to more than 32 million customers in 41 states. Recently, Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) announced that it will invest more than $1.3 billion to provide higher internet speeds in Texas and expand into rural areas of the state. At the end of September, 73 funds held Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)’s stock worth $6.24 billion, up from 67 funds and $4.97 billion, respectively, at the end of June.

Click to continue reading and view Warren Buffett’s 10 stock picks with huge growth potential, Suggested Articles: Billionaire Druckenmiller’s 10 stocks with huge upside potential 16 most undervalued stocks to buy according to hedge funds Billionaires are betting on these 10 energy stocks

Disclosure: None. Warren Buffett’s 10 Stock Picks with Huge Upside Potential was originally published on Insider Monkey.

Source: finance.yahoo.com