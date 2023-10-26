Warren Buffett sold a lot of bank stocks before the big decline this year, saving him some major pain.

Warren Buffett avoided some painful meltdowns in banking stocks this year.

Berkshire Hathaway has exited Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and other lenders since the beginning of 2020.

Buffett said he was angry at some banks for misleading investors and making fundamental mistakes.

Given Wall Street’s troubles this year, Warren Buffett’s massive sale of bank stocks looks quite smart.

Since the start of 2020, well-known investor Berkshire Hathaway has stood out among the group of lenders that have seen big selloffs this year: Wells Fargo (-5%), BNY Mellon (-9%), Goldman Sachs (-14 %), M&T Bank (-23%), US Bank (-28%), and PNC Financial (-30%). One notable exception to the disposals is JPMorgan (+5%), but Jamie Dimon’s banking giant is also lagging the S&P 500 (+9%) in 2023.

Berkshire’s second-quarter earnings showed that its banking, financial and insurance stocks had a market value of $67 billion at the end of June, with a cost basis of $24 billion. That part of the group’s stock portfolio was worth $102 billion and had a cost base of $40 billion at the end of 2019. Moreover, it represented only 19% of the total value of Berkshire’s portfolio, down from 41% in June, underscoring the scale. Number of Berkshire settlements in this period.

Buffett said in April that he was angry at banks because some of them were overstating their profits and misleading investors by valuing their assets at cost rather than market value. He also criticized him for making a fundamental mistake in tallying his assets and liabilities. For example, they took customer deposits that could be withdrawn immediately, and used them to buy long-term bonds.

Berkshire’s CEO said, “I thought there could be a lot of trouble in banking because of the kind of things they have done.” “I don’t like the banking business as much as I used to.”

Buffett also indicated that he sold Wells Fargo, once the centerpiece of Berkshire’s portfolio, because the scandal-hit bank’s owners were not punished adequately. He was careful not to accuse any particular bank of wrongdoing.

Bank shares have declined due to some reasons this year. Investors fear a repeat of this spring’s regional-banking crisis, when a trio of lenders imploded after concerns about unrealized losses in their bond portfolios prompted customers to spend large numbers of their deposits. I went.

There are also concerns about small banks’ investments in commercial real estate. The sector relies heavily on credit, has seen asset values ​​decline due to high borrowing costs and the remote-working boom, and is facing a credit crunch as lenders back out.

Furthermore, many experts have warned that the slowing US economy, historic highs in interest rates, unprecedented amounts of government debt, foreign conflicts and other challenges could tighten the screws on banks and lead to a financial crisis.

It’s important to emphasize that Buffett and his team haven’t completely killed the banks, and they haven’t been able to avoid this year’s recession. Bank of America is still Berkshire’s number two holding after Apple and its stock is down 23% since the beginning of January. Berkshire also holds positions among other banks such as Citigroup and Jefferies and credit-card providers such as American Express and Capital One.

Berkshire is expected to release its third-quarter earnings and stock-portfolio update by mid-November. Those filings should reveal the impact of the banking meltdown on its finances, and whether Buffett and his team made any purchases or sales in the troubled sector last quarter.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com