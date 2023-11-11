Warren Buffett refuses to buy this ‘Magnificent Seven’ stock, but it’s the best dividend payer of the group

Warren Buffett operated Berkshire Hathaway A market-beating investment company since 1965. In fact, $1,000 invested in Berkshire stock when Buffett took over would be worth $37.8 million today. the same investment in S&P 500 The index would be worth just $247,080.

Buffett has a very public friendship with billionaire co-founder Bill Gates Microsoft (MSFT 2.49%), which is now the second largest company in the world. Microsoft operates several businesses in software, hardware, gaming, cloud computing, and now artificial intelligence (AI).

Since Microsoft went public in 1986, its stock is up a whopping 494,454%, and despite the company’s sheer size, it still outperformed the broader market in 2023. This year, Wall Street has included the stock in a group called the “Magnificent Seven,” which includes some of the market’s best-performing tech giants. Contains:

Apple Microsoft Amazon Alphabet (Google) meta platform (Facebook) Tesla NVIDIA

Those companies all focus heavily on growth, but Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia also pay dividends, with Microsoft offering the largest dividend yield.

Buffett Never Owned Microsoft Stock, and There’s a Very Good Reason for That

Buffett is one of the world’s best investors, and he likes stakes in companies with steady growth, strong profitability, great management and a plan to return money to shareholders. Microsoft ticks all four boxes, so why didn’t he buy its stock?

Believe it or not, Buffett blames his stupidity for not buying Microsoft stock years ago. However, the reason his stock has not jumped recently is his friendship with Bill Gates. He is concerned about appearances; If Berkshire bought Microsoft stock and the company released good news shortly afterward, people might think Buffett had insider information.

The Buffett-Gates friendship dates back to 1991 and the two billionaires are incredibly close. In fact, in 2006, Buffett pledged the bulk of his $30 billion fortune to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

But most investors don’t have that (absolutely wonderful) problem. This is why Buffett’s loss can become your profit in the future.

Microsoft is building a major presence in artificial intelligence

A valuation of $2.6 trillion can only be achieved through a dedication to innovation. Microsoft is not standing still, and while it is still developing its flagship Windows computer operating system (launched in 1985), it has significantly expanded its horizons.

Microsoft has recently jumped into the emerging artificial intelligence industry with both feet. It invested $10 billion in ChatGPT developer OpenAI in January, bringing its total investment since 2019 to $13 billion. The start-up’s technology now powers Microsoft’s AI ambitions across its entire product portfolio.

Microsoft has since released a ChatGPT-enabled version of its Bing internet search engine, and it has also embedded the chatbot into Windows, the Edge internet browser, the 365 document suite, and the Azure cloud platform.

In the most recent fiscal 2024 first quarter (ending September 30), the company said it had 18,000 business customers in its new Azure OpenAI services segment, which allows cloud customers to use OpenAI’s latest technology to develop AI for their own purposes. Allows to take advantage of GPT-4 models. By comparison, Microsoft had just 200 customers in this segment at the start of calendar 2023.

AI will have the potential to significantly increase the productivity of almost every business in the long term, and Microsoft has positioned itself as a major distributor of the technology. This could create a huge financial opportunity for the company and its investors.

Microsoft is the best dividend stock in the Magnificent Seven

Microsoft is a highly profitable company. It generated an impressive $77.1 billion in net income over the last four quarters, which equates to earnings of $10.33 per share. Microsoft is generating more cash than it can reinvest in the business, so it is returning a portion of the money to shareholders instead.

Over the last four quarters, the company paid out $20.7 billion in dividends to its investors, which equates to $2.79 per share. While this translates to an annual yield of only 0.8%, it is much higher than the other Magnificent Seven dividend payers Apple (0.5%) and Nvidia (0.04%). Also, don’t forget that Microsoft has provided tremendous capital growth since going public 37 years ago.

The company is also returning money to shareholders through share buyback program. It has repurchased $17.3 billion of its own stock over the past four quarters, reducing the number of Microsoft shares in circulation and naturally increasing their price.

Why Buy Microsoft Stock Now?

Based on Microsoft’s trailing 12-month earnings of $10.33 and its current stock price, it trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 35. It’s actually more expensive than the 29.6 P/E ratio. Nasdaq 100 The index, which is a good barometer for the average valuation of large technology companies.

This is probably another reason Buffett wouldn’t buy Microsoft stock today (he loves a bargain). After all, Gates is no longer its CEO, nor is he on its board of directors.

But for the average long-term investor, having Microsoft in your portfolio makes a lot of sense. Artificial intelligence will ultimately be a trillion-dollar opportunity for the company. In fact, depending on which Wall Street forecast you believe, the global economy could add between $7 trillion and $200 trillion over the next decade.

Given that Microsoft is a leader in the industry, and one of the few companies that is already monetizing the technology, it is poised to gain a substantial amount of market share as AI adoption grows. In other words, investors have priced its stock higher than the broader market for a reason.

So, this could be a one time investor should not do Follow Buffett’s lead.

John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, former director of market development and spokesperson for Facebook and sister of Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platform, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an Alphabet executive, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Anthony Di Pizio has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, Meta Platform, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.bing.com