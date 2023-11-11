Warren Buffett recommends these 5 books—now you can listen to them for free on Spotify

Warren Buffett once famously said that the best thing you can do for yourself is read 500 pages a day.

“That’s how knowledge works. It grows like compound interest,” he told students in a Columbia Business School investing class in 2000, pointing to a stack of papers.

“You can all do it, but I guarantee a lot of you won’t.”

Indeed, the Oracle of Omaha has said that he spends “five or six hours a day” reading books and newspapers.

And while it can be difficult to set aside hours of almost an entire work day to read, it’s recently become a little easier to consume information like Warren Buffett.

That’s because this week Spotify announced that it will be offering a free selection of over 200,000 audiobooks to its Premium subscribers.

Users who pay the $14.99 monthly fee will now get up to 15 hours of free audiobook listening per month, with the option to purchase more hours if they reach their limit.

The books available under the new terms include numbers that Buffett himself recommended during his famous career.

Here are five books recommended by Warren Buffett that can now be streamed for free on Spotify.

‘shoe dog’

By: Phil Knight

Length: 13 hours 21 minutes

Buffett called the Nike co-founder’s autobiography “the best book I’ve ever read” in 2016.

Where are the ‘customer’ boats? Or a good hard look at Wall Street’

By: fred swede

Length: 4 hours, 2 minutes

In 2006, Buffett described Schwed’s book as “the funniest book ever written about investing” and that “it conveys several important messages on the subject in a light manner.”

‘Clash of Cultures: Investment vs Speculation’

By: John C. Bogle

Length: 13 hours 11 minutes

Buffett recommended this book, written by good friend, famous investor and creator of the first index fund, John C. Bogle in his 2012 shareholder letter.

‘Intelligent Investor’

By: benjamin graham

Length: 17 hours 48 minutes

Buffett has praised Graham’s book on several occasions, saying that seeing it for the first time in 1949 was “one of the luckiest moments of my life.”

In 2013 he praised the way Graham explains his ideas “logically in beautiful, easy-to-understand prose”.

He said in 2013, “Buying Ben’s book was the best investment I’ve ever made (except for my purchase of two marriage licenses).

‘Warren Buffett’s Basic Rules: Words of Wisdom from the Partnership Papers of the World’s Greatest Investor’

By: Jeremy C. Miller

Length: 10 hours, 11 minutes

Miller’s book analyzes letters that Buffett wrote to his partners over the course of 14 years from 1956 to 1970 to explain Buffett’s rules for investing.

Buffett wrote in 2015 before the book’s release, “If you are fascinated by investing theory and practice, you will enjoy this book.”

