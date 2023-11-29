Warren Buffett once joked that Charlie Munger’s ‘idea of ​​traveling in style’ was an air-conditioned bus

Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s longtime business partner, died on Tuesday at the age of 99.

Despite his wealth, Munger was known for being relatively frugal.

In 1989, Buffett quipped that Munger viewed air-conditioned buses as luxury travel.

Munger and Buffett were friends for more than 60 years, first meeting at a dinner party in 1959. Manger joined Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway in 1978, where he served as Buffett’s second-in-command for decades.

And like Buffett, who is famously frugal, Munger was known for relatively conservative spending habits despite his wealth. Munger’s net worth was estimated at $2.2 billion at the time of his death, Forbes reports. The outlet also notes that Munger’s wealth has declined over the years as the billionaire has donated most of his money to universities.

Munger’s cautious approach to money came to the fore in his work at Berkshire Hathaway, as evidenced by his and Buffett’s dueling opinions on the company’s acquisition of a corporate jet in the ’80s.

In a letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders in 1989, Buffett reviewed the company’s decision to sell a jet he had purchased three years earlier for $850,000 and replace it with a different, used jet, Whose price was 6.7 million dollars. Buffett pointed to his business partner’s travel habits and said Mungar found the purchase wasteful.

Buffett wrote of Munger, “His idea of ​​traveling in style is an air-conditioned bus, a luxury he steps toward only when cheap fares are in effect.”

Charlie Manger was 99 years old. Nati Harnik/AP Photo

The chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway later mocked Munger in the letter as well.

Buffett wrote, “Naming a plane isn’t easy.” “I initially suggested ‘The Charles T. Munger,’” he said, referencing Munger’s middle name, Thomas.

He continued: “Charlie countered with ‘The Aberration’. We eventually agreed on ‘The Indefensible’.”

Despite his apparent love of budget buses, Munger has traveled on planes throughout his life and has been involved in the aviation industry, as Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio includes private-jet company NetJets and other aircraft-related businesses.

And later, in the same 1989 letter to the company’s shareholders, Buffett wrote about a valuable investment advice Munger shared with him.

He wrote, “It is far better to buy a great company at a fair price than to buy a great company at a great price.” “Charlie had it figured out already; I was a slow learner.”

