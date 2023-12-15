Warren Buffett just sold shares of this stock-split stock. if you? , The Motley Fool

When Warren Buffett buys or sells stocks, investors pay attention. And for a good reason: the billionaire investor’s track record of success. As Chairman of Berkshire HathawayBuffett has delivered compound annual returns of over 19% over 57 years, which is even more S&P 500 Index. The champion investor and his team do this by selecting top quality stocks trading at fair prices.

In the most recent quarter, Buffett sold a number of stocks, in some cases closing positions entirely and in other cases simply reducing his positions. And there was one company in this list, which had completed a stock split last year after rising in the stock market for years.

I’m talking about the e-commerce and cloud computing giant Amazon (AMZN 1.26%). Buffett did not eliminate it from the portfolio, but reduced his position by 5%. Should you follow in their footsteps?

Amazon shares split

So, first let’s talk about stock split. These operations, often initiated after a period of profits, are carried out to bring down the price of each individual share – allowing a wider range of investors to invest in the stock (without opting for fractional shares). . A company does this by issuing more shares to existing holders, so the total market value of the company remains the same.

Amazon completed such an operation after its share price rose above $3,000. After a 77% gain this year, the stock trades at around $150 today. A stock split is usually a sign that the company is performing well and management hopes it has what it takes to move forward.

Now, let’s consider Amazon’s recent story. The e-commerce powerhouse struggled last year amid high interest rates — driving up costs and weighing on customer wallets. And Amazon also faced some internal challenges, such as excess capacity in its newly expanded fulfillment network.

Earlier, customers flocked to Amazon during the pandemic, but the subsequent economic environment affected demand. As a result, Amazon posted its first loss in nearly a decade last year.

But, the company immediately got to work improving its cost structure and shifting investments to its highest-growth areas, such as technology infrastructure. The efforts are bearing fruit. This year, Amazon returned to profitability, cash flow shifted from an outflow to a significant inflow, and the company grew several other key financial metrics quarter over quarter.

Recovering ROIC

In the most recent quarter, net sales increased 13% to more than $143 billion, and net income reached nearly $10 billion. Even Amazon’s return on invested capital (ROIC) started to recover. And typically, it takes time for a company to see a return on its investment, so this metric doesn’t usually grow overnight.

Amazon’s new cost structure is helping the company weather tough times, and in an improving economic environment, this structure should maximize Amazon’s growth potential.

Now let’s get back to Buffett’s move – and whether you should follow it by reducing your Amazon position or avoiding the shares. We don’t know for sure why Buffett reduced his position in Amazon, but it’s important to note that he only reduced the stake by a small amount – and he still owns 10 million shares.

This suggests that the move may be about locking in some profits and eventually reallocating the proceeds to another promising stock. And it doesn’t mean that Buffett or his team have lost confidence in Amazon.

Should you follow Buffett?

So what should you do? If you own a substantial stake in Amazon and want to free up some cash to invest in other stocks, you might consider selling some shares. The stock has gone up significantly over time, so, like Warren Buffett, you could make some profits.

But in most cases, I would argue for holding Amazon stock. Considering the company’s leadership in the two high-growth markets of e-commerce and cloud computing and its superior cost structure, Amazon has everything it needs to continue growing earnings over time — and that means the stock. There is enough fuel to increase it further. Even with time.

John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Adria Cimino holds positions at Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com