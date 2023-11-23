Warren Buffett joked that if the US government had not bailed out banks in 2008, he would be ‘eating Thanksgiving dinner at McDonald’s.’

Warren Buffett.Reuters/Rick Wilking

Warren Buffett once joked that without the 2008 bailout he would have faced a fast-food Thanksgiving.

He quipped, “If the government hadn’t taken action, I’d be eating Thanksgiving dinner at McDonald’s.”

Buffett often eats McDonald’s for breakfast, and has one of the restaurant chain’s Gold Cards.

The billionaire investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway was underscoring the enormous threat posed by the financial crisis in 2008. However, few people will go beyond them to observe a fast-food Thanksgiving.

Buffett typically eats breakfast at McDonald’s during his morning drive to the office, opting for the expensive bacon-egg-and-cheese biscuit if he’s feeling particularly rich. He also has a Gold Card from the restaurant chain, which entitles him to a lifetime of free McDonald’s meals in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska.

“This is why the Buffett family has Christmas dinner at McDonald’s,” he joked in a 2007 CNBC interview.

Buffett isn’t shy about showing off his love of McDonald’s or his thriftiness — even when he’s hanging out with Bill Gates, one of the richest men in the world.

“Do you remember that laugh when we traveled to Hong Kong together and decided to have lunch at McDonald’s?” Gates wrote in a public letter to Buffett in 2017. “You offered to pay, put the money in your pocket and took it out…coupon,

thanking the government

Buffett joked about celebrating Thanksgiving at McDonald’s shortly after praising the U.S. government’s financial-crisis intervention in a New York Times op-ed article.

“The challenge was too great and many felt you were not up to it,” he wrote. “Well, Uncle Sam, you delivered.”

The investor signed the letter “Your grateful nephew, Warren.”

There are few people more qualified than Buffett to evaluate the federal response over that period. When the credit market boomed, Berkshire invested billions of dollars in blue-chip companies including Goldman Sachs and General Electric, and it loaned much-needed cash to ailing businesses like Harley-Davidson.

The investor also called Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson in October 2008 and suggested that the U.S. government invest directly in banks rather than simply buying their assets, inspiring a program that could have prevented an even deeper recession.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Source: finance.yahoo.com