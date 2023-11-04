Warren Buffett is investing in gas and oil: Why cheap energy companies should be in your investment portfolio

Marion Curtis/Starpix/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

Oil and gas stocks have been volatile recently, with prices plunging during the pandemic. Then, when supplies were tightened, it increased and people started moving around again. Prices have risen recently due to unrest in the Middle East, but the instability of that situation points to an uncertain future. The sector faces competition not only from within but also from producers of sustainable energy such as hydrogen, wind and solar, including electric vehicle production.

In keeping with his philosophy of being fearful when others are greedy and being greedy when others are fearful, Warren Buffett has been buying traditional oil and gas stocks. Should you follow it?

Here’s what you need to know.

Oil and gas stocks in Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio

Buffett has significant positions in two major oil and gas companies in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio. (He also has investments in several Japanese trading firms that often import energy, among other investments.) Berkshire’s larger oil and gas holdings are Chevron Corp. and Occidental Petroleum Corp.

Chevron Corporation

Berkshire Hathaway owns $20 billion of Chevron Corp (CVX) stock, making the group the energy company’s third-largest shareholder. As noted, Berkshire Hathaway cut its investment in Chevron by more than 20% in the first quarter of 2023.

Chevron refines and sells gasoline, diesel, lubricants, fuel oil additives and more. It owns a network of refineries and service stations under the Chevron and Texaco brand names.

Chevron reported disappointing Q3 2023 earnings with revenues of $52.77b, down 17% year over year. Net income was $6.53B, down 42% compared to the same period last year. And diluted EPS was $3.48, down 40% from Q3 2022. The stock fell more than 6% when earnings were announced on October 27, 2023.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Berkshire Hathaway owns about a quarter (24.4%) of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) stock. Buffett increased his Berkshire stake to more than 210 million shares earlier this year.

Occidental Petroleum explores, develops and produces oil, liquid natural gas, natural gas and condensate. It transports, stores and markets these products, in addition to carbon dioxide and electricity. It also manufactures and markets vinyl and basic chemicals.

Occidental Petroleum will not announce its fourth fiscal quarter earnings until October 30, 2023, but the estimate was for EPS of $0.89 compared to $0.68 last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway Energy

Berkshire Hathaway has a privately held energy subsidiary that includes producers, transporters and providers of renewable and conventional energy. Its businesses include:

PacificCorp is the largest grid owner-operator in the West, with two million customers in six states.

MidAmerican Energy Company, a utility that provides wind, coal, natural gas, nuclear, hydro and biomass energy to customers in Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.

NV Energy, which provides electricity to approximately 90% of the state of Nevada and natural gas to approximately 200,000 customers in the Reno area.

Northern Power Grid, a distribution network operator in the UK

Northern Natural Gas, whose pipelines cross 11 North American states and provides natural gas transportation and storage to 83 utility companies.

BHE is a standalone subsidiary with GT&S, three interstate pipeline systems and other natural gas transportation and storage infrastructure. The business recently purchased a 50% stake in Cove Point LNG, LP, which owns and operates transportation facilities for liquefied natural gas.

Kern River Gas Transmission Company, which operates a 1,400-mile pipeline between the Rocky Mountains and western markets.

BHE Renewables, which develops solar, wind, hydro and geothermal products.

AltaLinkd, which supplies electricity to more than 85% of the population of Alberta, Canada.

BHE US Transmission owns and acquires existing electric transmission systems.

What’s interesting about Buffett’s energy holdings is that although he is heavily invested in oil and gas, he also has companies within the group that are in the business of renewable energy production. Buffett’s position appears to be that although oil and gas are falling out of favor due to their negative impact on the climate, they will be around for some time. As the world moves toward more renewable energy sources, some of Berkshire Hathaway’s subsidiaries will be positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for so-called “green and clean” energy. Stock positions they hold in Chevron Corp. and Occidental Petroleum Corporation can be quickly and easily divested, while production and transportation facilities for energy are a long-term proposition.

