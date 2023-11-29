Warren Buffett influenced this black woman to start a million dollar brand

By stacey jackson

The Silver & Riley founder wanted to become CEO of BMW before meeting Warren Buffett, who inspired her to start her own venture.

After meeting Buffett, Banjo created a fashion brand that supplies travel bags for businessmen. It’s part of a competition for about 60 Emory University students and others from about a half-dozen schools to visit the “Oracle of Omaha” for a week and learn about him and his company, Markets Insider reports. Was.

At the time, Banjo was studying for her master’s in business administration degree at Emory.

The business owner had her sights set on becoming CEO of German car company BMW while studying for her degree from 2009 to 2011. That was until Buffett encouraged Banjo to think bigger. According to Markets Insider, Buffett told Banjo, “Instead of aspiring to be the CFO of BMW, why don’t I aspire to buy a BMW, given what I know about you?”

This restored his mental balance. “It was one of the most memorable things anyone ever said to me,” Banjo said. “It’s hard to determine what impact that whole conversation had on my life.” But apparently it “killed my desire to build a global enterprise.”

The Silver & Riley owner described herself as the embodiment of the mind-blowing emoji and said that before meeting Buffett – whom she now considers her mentor – she had “never had this kind of idea”. [her] Whole life.”

Before running her business full-time, Banjo was a vice president at Salesforce and a strategy consultant at Accenture and Deloitte. He left his job at Salesforce to run Silver & Relay in November 2023.

