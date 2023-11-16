Warren Buffett finds the 'sweet spot', hits a home run with a stake in a Major League Baseball team - Atlanta Braves Holdings (NASDAQ: BATRK)

great investor warren buffett Known for several investments over the years, including a large stake in technology giant Apple Inc.

Buffett, a lover of baseball, now owns a stake in a publicly traded Major League Baseball team.

What happened: A new quarterly filing from Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKBRK revealed a new stock position for the Buffett-led company.

Among the new shares disclosed in the third quarter, Berkshire Hathaway owned 223,645 publicly traded shares. Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc. BATRABATRK, which has two classes of shares.

The new situation comes as stakes in the baseball team are distributed to shareholders Liberty Formula One Group, one of the current positions in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio. In the coming quarters, observers will keep an eye on whether Buffett maintains his stake in the baseball team, increases his investment or decides to sell it.

The stake in the Atlanta Braves holding company was valued at approximately $8 million at the time of the filing.

The Braves are one of the few publicly traded sports teams. The team won the 2021 World Series, its first MLB title since 1995. The Braves had the best record in MLB at 104–58 in 2023, but were eliminated early in the MLB playoffs for the second consecutive season.

The Atlanta team has made the MLB playoffs in six consecutive seasons. At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Braves are listed as the favorites to win the 2024 World Series with odds of +700.

Buffett’s love of baseball: Over the years, Buffett has been linked to interest in purchasing several sports teams, including MLB’s Chicago Cubs.

Some people may not know that Buffett once owned a minority stake in a baseball team. The veteran investor owned a stake in the Omaha Storm Chasers, the Triple-A baseball affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. It was said that Buffett’s stake in the team helped keep the team in his hometown of Omaha.

Buffett and other investors sold the team in 2012.

mlb legend ted williams Said to be one of Buffett’s favorite baseball players.

Although Buffett is a baseball fan, he has also used the game for investment analogies.

“The trick in investing is to just sit there and watch pitches and pitches and pitches and wait for the right one in your favorite spot. And if people are yelling, ‘Swing, you’re an idiot!’ Ignore them,” Buffett said on “Becoming Warren Buffett.” shared By Darren Rowell.

