Warren Buffett ‘doesn’t think college is for everyone’ – find out why

Eric Pendzich/REX / Shutterstock.com

The great investor Warren Buffett actually went to college twice. Buffett has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska, where he transferred after spending two years at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business. He then went to Columbia University and received a master’s degree in economics.

Warren Buffett’s financial plan to tackle America’s debt: ‘I can eliminate the deficit in 5 minutes’

Check out our list: The 100 Most Influential Money Experts

But this was more his father’s idea than his own. Buffett wasn’t sold on college for himself. He told Yahoo! Finance in a 2019 interview, “My dad inspired me to get into it. He could make me do anything. If they had SAT exams in those days, they would have taken the test for me.”

Does everyone need to go to college? buffett says no

Despite the morality of having your dad take the SATs for you, Buffett has a lot to say about the necessity of a four-year college education and the economics of it.

Acknowledging that college is expensive, Buffett explained, “It’s a big commitment to take four years, and there are costs involved, and probably even loans involved. There must be a reason for your leaving.”

Buffett acknowledges that college is not right for every person and that it should not be a requirement for every job. “Some people are going to get a lot from advanced education, and some people are going to get very little,” he said. “I don’t even think it’s necessary for everyone to go to college.”

Buffett said, “We have all kinds of jobs at $70,000 or $80,000 a year (for whom) college training is of no use.” And it’s true that jobs that don’t require a college degree are growing in demand because there are fewer workers to fill them.

Biden’s new student loan plans: 5 things to know about the updated debt relief proposals in October

Cost Benefit Analysis of College

Buffett is an investor, so he views college as an investment. As with any investment, it is important to understand the potential gains. When talking about investing in education, the ROI may not be obvious.

In an interview with The Long-Term Investor, Buffett said: “I think this is one of the stupidest statistics they ever published – saying that a college education is valuable because people who go to college are more likely than those who Earn much more than those who don’t go to college.” ‘Tea. You are talking about two different universes. Unlike the difference between those who want to go to college and those who have the ability to attend college, the entire difference is attributable to a single variable: whether they went to college. This is a fraud.”

How much more do college graduates earn?

The Social Security Administration says male college graduates earn about $900,000 more over their lifetime than men without a degree. For women, the difference is smaller – about $630,000. As Buffett points out, the SSA also calculates the difference after controlling for variables that affect earnings. This narrows the gap somewhat, to $655,000 for men and $450,000 for women.

It still sounds like a lot, but to get those extra earnings, you now need to pay for college costs. Using discounted current dollar values, the difference sits at $260,000 for men and $180,000 for women.

cost of college

The cost of college continues to rise and shows no signs of slowing down in the near future. This makes it likely that many parents and prospective students may soon share Buffett’s skepticism.

The Education Data Initiative indicated that the cost of attendance in 2023, including tuition, fees, books, supplies, and room and board:

$26,027 per year for an in-state student living on a public college or university campus, or $104,108 over four years.

$27,091 per year for an out-of-state student living on a public college or university campus, or $108,364 over four years.

$55,840 per year for students living on campus at a private nonprofit university, or $223,360 over four years.

Only 40% of students earn a bachelor’s degree in four years. Ninety-six percent earn it within six years, but they pay proportionally more.

cost of borrowing for college

Since most families are not able to write the checks to pay for these huge tuition bills, many students have to borrow money to attend college. Much has been made recently about the amount and impact of student loan debt, and rightfully so. To truly understand the cost of a college education, you must consider the cost of carrying all that debt.

According to the Education Data Initiative, Americans will have $1.766 trillion in student loan debt by August 2023. The majority of this (93.1%) is the federal debt, which totals $1.645 trillion outstanding. The average federal loan balance is $37,718. Add private loans, and the average balance is estimated at $40,499.

To obtain a bachelor’s degree, the average student at a public university borrows $32,637. The average payment for student loan borrowers is estimated to be $503 per month, and it takes an average of 20 years to repay student loan debt. During that time, the average borrower earns $27,000 in interest.

College does not necessarily guarantee success

Buffett isn’t the only billionaire who thinks college may not be for everyone. Other wealthy Americans who did not complete college include Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, Ted Turner, and Larry Ellison.

The rising costs of college and the increasing burden of student debt indicate that Buffett may have too much of a good thing. There are good reasons to go to college, but there are also good reasons not to go. There are more options – two-year community college, for example, instead of a four-year school – or a trade school or training program, where high school graduates are trained in a specific skill or for a particular type of job. . Perhaps if other CEOs like Buffett agreed, fewer well-paying jobs would require a college degree, and fewer people would need to afford the costs associated with that four-year diploma.

More from GOBankingRates

This article was originally published on GOBankingRates.com: Warren Buffett ‘doesn’t think college is for everyone’ – here’s why

Source: www.bing.com