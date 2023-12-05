According to market speculation, Warren Buffett may help finance Occidental Petroleum’s next deal.

Occidental is reportedly one of the top bidders for rival energy company CrownRock.

Here’s the reason behind the rumors that Berkshire Hathaway could help finance the acquisition.

Rumors are circulating that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway may step in to provide financing if Occidental Petroleum acquires CrownRock. Here’s the background on the potential deal, and what’s being speculated about.

setting the stage

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Occidental is one of the final bidders in an auction for CrownRock, a rival oil and gas company that operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

The energy group, which counts Berkshire as its largest shareholder with a roughly 26% stake, has offered to pay more than $10 billion, Reuters reported.

Berkshire first became involved with Occidental in 2019 by helping finance its $38 billion acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum. Buffett and his team provided $10 billion in exchange for preferred stock with a hefty 8% dividend as well as stock warrants.

He loaded up on Occidental’s common stock in early 2022, buying 136 million shares in a three-week span. Since then he has gradually increased that position to 228 million shares worth $14 billion.

coming back for more

The fact that Berkshire participated in Occidental’s Anadarko deal, and is now the fossil-fuel company’s largest shareholder, could make it the first port of call for new financing.

Occidental’s private jet landed in Buffett’s hometown of Omaha last week for the second time in November, Bloomberg reported.

CEO Vicki Holub may have gone to meet with Buffett to discuss the CrownRock deal and seek funding for it.

Vicki Holub is the CEO of Occidental Petroleum. reuters

Berkshire and Occidental did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment, which was made outside normal business hours.

Berkshire certainly has money to spare, as it had a record $157 billion in cash, Treasury bills and other short-term investments at the end of September.

Buffett and his allies have struggled to find attractive uses for Berkshire’s dry powder, based on his public complaints about the hefty valuation, as well as the company’s slow rate of buybacks and slow purchases of shares in recent quarters. Is.

They may certainly welcome the chance to deploy a portion of their cash pile to help one of their portfolio companies complete a big-ticket transaction – on the right terms.

Given the consolidation frenzy in the fossil-fuel industry, Occidental may fear being left behind if it doesn’t make a major acquisition. In recent months, Exxon struck a $60 billion deal to buy Pioneer Natural Resources, while Berkshire-backed Chevron agreed to pay $53 billion for Hess.

no guarantee

Occidental may feel ready to make another big acquisition as it has reduced its debt load in recent years. However, its strong balance sheet may allow it to sell stock or issue debt to pay for CrownRock rather than joining Berkshire.

Hlubb may also be wary of making another deal with Buffett, given the reaction he received to his previous deal with him. Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has said that the terms of the Anadarko financing were “ridiculous”, the Berkshire chief “took it to the cleaners,” and the negotiations were like “taking candy from a child” to Buffett.

Buffett is also famously skeptical about acquisitions, and may be against the CrownRock purchase. “We

He believes that most deals harm the shareholders of the acquiring company,” he wrote in his 1995 letter to shareholders.

It’s still unclear whether Occidental will acquire CrownRock, and if it does, whether it will use Berkshire for financing. If both things happen, investors will be watching closely to see whether Holborn makes moves to get a better deal from Buffett than he did last time.

