Warren Buffett celebrated Thanksgiving with gifts worth nearly $900 million – and revealed what will happen to his fortune after his death

Warren Buffett has donated Berkshire Hathaway stock as a Thanksgiving tradition.

He donated shares worth $866 million to his family’s foundation, repeating the previous year’s gift.

Buffett discusses wealth and philanthropy, and reveals new details about his estate planning.

Warren Buffett’s new Thanksgiving tradition is a little more elaborate than having pumpkin pie for dinner. The famed investor on Tuesday donated nearly $900 million worth of his company’s shares to four of his family’s foundations, on top of his nearly $800 million gift last November.

A regulatory filing shows that Buffett swapped 1,600 shares of Berkshire Hathaway’s Class A stock for 2.4 million shares of the group’s much cheaper and far more liquid Class B shares.

He gave 1.5 million B shares to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation in his late wife’s name, and 300,000 shares to each of his three children’s organizations: The Sherwood Foundation, The Howard G. Buffett Foundation and Novo Foundation.

Based on the closing price of Berkshire’s B shares at $361 on Tuesday, the total value of the gifts was $866 million. The donation reduced Buffett’s total number of A shares to 216,687, worth $119 billion. He had already given shares worth a total of $4.6 billion to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the same four family foundations in June.

Buffett provided an update on his estate planning, and shared his thoughts on wealth, philanthropy, and the future of Berkshire in the press release detailing his latest gifts.

“At 93, I feel great but I’m fully aware that I’m playing extra innings,” the stock picker quipped. He said it is difficult for him to believe that his three children are now between 65 and 70 years old.

“Dynastic wealth … is not desirable,” Buffett wrote, before adding that “being rich does not make you wise or evil.”

Buffett said that his three children – Howard, Susan and Peter – will be the executors of his will and the named trustees of a charitable trust that will receive more than 99% of his fortune.

“They were completely unprepared for this amazing responsibility in 2006, but now they are ready,” he said, referring to the “Giving Pledge” he made that year to donate almost all of his wealth to good causes. Had taken.

The Berkshire chief said the trio in charge of his fortune must make decisions unanimously, and there should always be a designated successor to avoid disputes over who is in charge. He said his trust would have a comprehensive charter, as laws relating to philanthropy change over time and “wise trustees from the ground up are preferable to any strictures written by someone who has been around for a long time.”

Buffett said his trust will fold after about a decade and will operate with a reduced staff, presumably to ensure it distributes its wealth promptly and maximizes the amount of money going to good causes.

The billionaire also discussed Berkshire’s prospects in the post-Buffett era and said his successor Greg Abel and the board of directors are the right choice to take the company forward. While larger organizations may face decay, “Berkshire’s advantage is that it is built to last,” he said.

Buffett cautioned that his large stake in Berkshire would help maintain the company’s identity for some time after his death, but that soon “Berkshire will earn the reputation it deserves.”

Finally, Buffett promised that the distribution of his estate after his death would be an “open book” – a straightforward will that anyone could inspect at the county courthouse.

