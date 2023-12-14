Warren Buffett bought nearly $600 million of Occidental stock in 3 days, a sign he likes the energy group's latest deal.

Warren Buffett invested nearly $600 million in Occidental Petroleum stock in three days this week.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway invested nearly $600 million in Occidental Petroleum during the first three days of this week. The stock purchases indicate that the renowned investor approves of the energy company’s pending acquisition, and suggests he sees fresh value in its shares after its recent downturn.

Securities and Exchange Commission filings on Wednesday showed that Buffett’s group bought about 10.5 million Occidental shares for about $589 million, increasing its stake to about 239 million shares, or 26% of the company. The position was valued at approximately $14 billion at market close, making it one of Berkshire’s 10 largest holdings.

The purchase follows Occidental’s announcement on Monday that it had agreed to acquire CrownRock for $12 billion, including debt. The oil-and-gas explorer and producer said the deal will expand its scale in the Permian Basin, produce an additional 170,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024, and generate an estimated $1 billion of free cash flow in the first year after closing. Will generate. This will help in reducing his debt load.

The fact that Buffett bought more Occidental shares this week shows that he is a fan of the planned merger. He may have chosen to jump for another reason: Occidental shares have fallen from a high of $67 in mid-September to about $57 today, a decline of 15%.

The stock has fallen as oil prices have fallen in recent months, as investors fear that slower economic growth in China and other countries will reduce demand for petroleum. West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark for U.S. crude, has fallen from about $94 to $70 in a quarter since the end of September.

Buffett, a world-renowned bargain hunter who specializes in locating undervalued stocks, likely decided that Occidental’s shares were too cheap to resist. He previously said he supports CEO Vicki Holub’s strategy, which focuses on strengthening the company’s operations, paying down debt, increasing the dividend and generating sustainable free cash flow over the long term. “She is running the company well,” he said in March last year.

Berkshire has owned its own mountain of Occidental common shares since early last spring, and has received regulatory approval to own up to 50% of the company. It also has over $8 billion worth of preferred stock that pays an 8% dividend annually, and gives it the right to buy $5 billion of common shares at a fixed price.

Buffett and his team received preferred shares and warrants in exchange for helping Occidental acquire Anadarko Petroleum in 2019. Berkshire previously held about $10 billion worth of preferred shares, but Occidental has been cashing them out in recent months.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com