Warren Buffett and Wall Street analysts love these stocks

In this article, we'll take a look at the stocks that Warren Buffett and Wall Street analysts love.

Warren Buffett is one of the richest people in the world, his fortune is the result of careful and prudent investment decisions in the stock market and finance industry. He works through the investment holding company Berkshire Hathaway which is one of the most valuable companies in the world. Berkshire’s shares trade under two tickers, namely Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B), and the firm has a market capitalization of $786 billion. This makes Berkshire a company worth nearly a trillion dollars, despite the fact that it is smaller than today’s trillion dollar giants such as Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Alphabet Inc. Like that doesn’t work in the lucrative technology industry. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Of course, the big tech mega cap giants are worth many times more than Berkshire; However, when we compare its $786 market capitalization to the value of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), the world’s largest bank, Mr. Buffett’s company’s status as an icon of its own becomes clear. JPMorgan’s latest market capitalization is $445 billion, so despite having trillions of dollars in assets, the bank is significantly less valuable than Berkshire.

So, what makes Warren Buffett so successful? It’s a question many people wonder about every day, probably at least when looking at their rental payments. After all, if becoming a billionaire was easy, everyone would be a billionaire. As a result, the common belief among the general public is that there must indeed be an unmentionable secret sauce known only to the famous Oracle of Omaha. Well, if we’re honest the answer isn’t that complicated. The greatest asset that Mr. Buffett has successfully used during his multi-decade career as an investment manager is not money, but time. Even the richest man in the world (at the moment it’s Elon Musk) can’t use his billions to buy time, and going a little off topic, Elon Musk is at the top of the global wealth food chain today because he Has spent his time building companies and solving some of the world’s toughest problems like high-volume electric vehicle manufacturing and rocket reusability.

For Mr. Buffett, his use of time has come through an investment approach called value investing. Value investing is a well-known approach followed by other hedge fund owners such as Baupost Group’s Seth Klarman and Leon Cooperman. It involves carefully evaluating a stock and then determining its fair value. This fair value is compared to the share price, and if it is lower, a case is made for a buy decision. This decision is also influenced by a term called margin of safety. It is the difference between market value and fair value. The higher this percentage value, that is, the greater the difference between the fair value and the trading price, the safer the stock purchase will be as it theoretically serves to protect an investment from experiencing significant losses in the market. For example, if the fair value of two stocks is determined to be $20, and one is trading at $15 while the going rate for the other is $10, then taking all other things into account, the latter one is Would be a better buy as there is a possibility of a decline. Below the stock’s market value of $15.

A commonly used method of determining the fair value of a stock is analyst estimates. Analysts working for financial companies spend hours and days poring over balance sheets, income statements, the macroeconomic environment and any other factors that may affect the current or future operations of a business. Based on their research, they assign stock share ratings and share price targets. These ratings are usually upgraded once a year, but for more popular companies, changes may occur more frequently. Analysts describe the difference between the share price target and the market price as whether the stock is under- or overvalued, with some choosing to make their investment decisions accordingly.

Today, we’ll take a look at the stocks in Warren Buffett’s latest investment portfolio and see what the analysts’ favorite stocks are. Some of Warren Buffett and analyst’s top stocks include The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA), Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA), and Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA).

To compile our list of stocks that both Warren Buffett and analysts like, we used Berkshire Hathaway’s latest SEC filings and ranked them based on average share price target percentage. From these, top ten stocks were chosen that are liked by both Warren Buffett and analysts.

10. NU Holdings Limited (NYSE:NU)

Berkshire Hathaway’s Q3 2023 investment value: $776 million

Average analyst share price increase: 18%

New Holdings Limited (NYSE:NU) is a Brazilian regional bank headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. It is an early mover in the lucrative digital banking market in Brazil, South America’s largest economy. Shares have an average Buy rating and an average share price target of $9.66.

As of the end of the June quarter of 2023, 44 of the 910 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were shareholders in the firm. The largest hedge fund investor in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) during the September quarter was Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, with a $776 million investment.

New Holdings Limited (NYSE:NU) is included in our list of favorite stocks Warren Buffett and analyst.

9. Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Berkshire Hathaway’s Q3 2023 investment value: $935 million

Average analyst share price increase: 18%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is a cloud computing company that helps users manage and analyze their data. A strong shift toward cloud computing coupled with strong advances in computing have helped the company as it has beaten analyst EPS estimates in all four of its latest quarters. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway owns 6.1 million Snowflake Inc. shares through the third quarter of 2023. (NYSE:SNOW) shares, giving him a stake worth $935 million. The firm has an average share price target of $197.66 and analysts have set an average share rating of Buy.

During the second quarter of 2023, 65 of the 910 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database had a stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW). The following quarter, Brad Gerstner’s Altimeter Capital Management was the largest shareholder with its $2.3 billion stake.

8. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Berkshire Hathaway’s Q3 2023 investment value: $1.6 billion

Average analyst share price increase: 19%

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is an American telecommunications company that provides broadband Internet, cable services, and advertising services. Its shares have been given an average Buy rating and analysts have set an average share price target of $471.66.

As of the end of June 2023, 67 of the 910 hedge funds profiled by Insider Monkey held shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR). Financial performance has been volatile due to the slowdown in the telecom sector, with only two EPS beats during its latest four quarters. Additionally, Charter Communications, Inc. was suspended in November 2023 for violating share buyback rules. (NASDAQ:CHTR) was fined $25 million by the SEC.

7. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Berkshire Hathaway’s Q3 2023 investment value: $15.8 million

Average analyst share price increase: 19%

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) is a financial services company headquartered in New York, New York. It caters to the needs of the investment banking, asset management and capital financing markets. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) shares are given an average Buy rating and have an average share price target of $41.33.

As of the end of the second quarter of this year, 35 of the 910 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey had a stake in the company. As of September 2023, the firm’s biggest investor was Robert Rodriguez and Steven Romick’s First Pacific Advisors LLC, as it owned 5.4 million shares, worth $198 million.

6. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Berkshire Hathaway’s Q3 2023 investment value: $734 million

Average analyst share price increase: 20%

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is a telecommunications carrier headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. This is the first stock on our list that is given a Strong Buy rating by analysts with an average share price target of $178.02. The company’s shares saw some action in October 2023, as T-Mobile US, Inc. They jumped after TMUS (NASDAQ:TMUS) announced it continued to add customers during the third quarter.

Last quarter, 86 of the 910 hedge funds surveyed by Insider Monkey held a stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway had the largest stake in the firm as of Q3, worth $734 million.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is one of the top Warren Buffett stocks the analyst is optimistic about.

