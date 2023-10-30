(Bloomberg) — There is growing evidence that Apple Inc.’s latest iPhone is underperforming its predecessor in China, signaling a blow to the world’s most valuable company in its most important overseas market.

According to data from market researcher GfK, which covers end-consumer sales for all channels, sales of the iPhone 15 series saw a 6% decline in the launch month compared to the previous year. Mobile industry tracker IDC estimates Apple’s shipments declined 4% in the third quarter, both of which identified Huawei Technologies Co.’s return to the mobile sector as a key event in the period. Despite facing supply constraints, GfK said Huawei’s Mate 60 series recorded sales of nearly 1.5 million in its launch month, more than double from a year earlier.

“Against the backdrop of Huawei’s strong growth, Apple iPhone 15 series sales declined 6%,” said Hayden Hou, senior China analyst at GfK. “Huawei Mate 60 series will maintain its strong sales momentum going forward.”

Shenzhen-based Huawei suddenly released its Mate 60 and 60 Pro smartphones in the weeks before the launch of the latest iPhones, drawing attention from buyers and China-made Kirin processors in its fight to circumvent US trade sanctions. was a clear success.

Analysts at Counterpoint Research and Jefferies released preliminary sales figures for China earlier this month, indicating the slowdown for Apple could be as big as a double-digit percentage as the country’s economic challenges hit consumer demand. Is. With the iPhone 15, Apple upgraded several key features of its lineup, but failed to drive growth in the world’s largest mobile market.

Apple gets about 20% of its revenue from China, second only to the US. Additionally, almost all of the world’s iPhones are manufactured in China through partners such as Foxconn Technology Group.

But the increasing tension between America and China has put Apple in trouble. Bloomberg News reported in September that Beijing was expanding a ban on the use of iPhones in some departments of government-backed agencies and state-owned enterprises.

The US company is also exploring ways to reduce its dependence on Chinese manufacturing by expanding production in India and Southeast Asia, with uncertain long-term effects. This month, Beijing launched a tax and land-use investigation into Foxconn, Apple’s most important iPhone assembler, further worsening the situation in China.

In the latest IDC report, local brands Honor Device Company and Oppo took the top two positions in China last quarter. Honor, which was spun off from Huawei as an independent business in 2020, has introduced several foldable models in recent weeks, focusing on a sector of the smartphone market that is still showing strong growth.

