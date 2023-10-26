Warning flight fares will increase after air duty hike – BBC News

by Michael Race

Airlines have warned passengers they face higher fares after Britain’s aviation regulator increased air traffic control charges.

The costs, paid by airlines, follow a UK air traffic control meltdown in August that caused long flight delays and stranded thousands of people.

The national air traffic charge will rise from £47 to £64 per flight by 2027, an average of £2.08 per passenger.

The airline said the increase “cannot be justified” given the recent disruption.

Tim Alderslade, chief executive of industry body Airlines UK, said the fee rise was “a further blow to passengers who have suffered from problems including the August Nets IT failure this summer”.

The group, which represents British Airways, easyJet, Jet2, Ryanair, Virgin Atlantic and Tui, said passengers “will inevitably be left with a bill worth millions of pounds for the increase”.

“It is clear that a comprehensive independent review of how the nets are regulated is needed to protect passengers and ensure that airlines are always able to act as insurers of last resort and recover millions for failures.” The pounds are not forced to bear the cost which is not their fault,” she added.

In August, almost 2,000 flights were canceled at airports across the UK when Nets’ system for automatically processing flight plans failed, leaving passengers stranded.

Some people slept on the airport floor or on makeshift beds, while many rushed to rebook flights.

During the IT recession, airlines had to incur huge costs in providing accommodation and operating more flights for customers stranded abroad. Some airlines, including Ryanair, have called for such costs to be borne by Nets.

The decision to increase the charges by the regulator, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), is considered separate from the ongoing investigation into the system failure incident.

CAA said the move would help Nats “recover its operating costs and finance new investment”.

It said “safety is the primary statutory duty” for the company and said the fee increase was “consistent” with maintaining a “safe operation” for the Nets.

CAA chief economist Andrew Walker said the price increase should ensure the company “provides an efficient service and value for money”.

“We also recognize the disruption caused by the technical issue in August and will consider any further regulatory steps as appropriate following the outcome of the independent review,” he said.

