Investors bid up shares of Warner Bros. Discovery today as its chief financial officer described a U.S. advertising market “that remains weaker than we expected” and a recovery that is difficult to predict “with any confidence.”

Shares are down more than 16% to about $9.77 in afternoon trading following quarterly earnings and comments.

“It is now becoming clear that, just like in 2023, there will be complications in 2024, especially as it relates to the possibility of continued sluggish advertising trends,” CFO Gunnar Weidenfels said in a conference call with Wall Streeters after the data. ” International markets “remain more stable” than the U.S., he said, and streaming advertising is solid.

But advertising revenue at WBD’s network segment fell to $1.7 billion from $1.9 billion for the three months ending in September compared with a year earlier. “The condition of the overall linear [market into] The second half of this year has been disappointing,” Weidenfels said. “And looking ahead, although it is early, the timing of advertising recovery is currently difficult for any of us [to predict] With any conviction.”

The situation could impact WBD’s gross leverage target as it continues to reduce the heavy debt load – meaning the target could be out of reach “without a meaningful recovery” in the market. “We remain optimistic,” he said.

Asked about this during a Q&A, the CFO said he had “no intention of guiding.”

“The only reason I brought this up is because we had guidance to reach our leverage target range by the end of next year. And again, based on the early signals we’re seeing from the market right now, I’m not confident standing here today and saying, ‘Don’t worry about it, we’re definitely going to reach that range. ‘ ,

“We are going to have a great year. I am not in a position to give concrete guidance right now.”

WBD’s third quarter was mixed barbie Coin beloved by Wall Street and free cash flow, offset by the aforementioned sluggish advertising, and the impact of the actors’ strike on one of the industry’s biggest content creators.

WBD’s total company revenue increased 1% to $9.98 billion. Its net loss narrowed to $417 million.

Source: deadline.com