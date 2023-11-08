David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, led by CEO David Zaslav, narrowed its overall loss on higher revenue as the dual Hollywood strikes weighed on the major studios, as did the sluggish US advertising market.

The industry headwinds were enough to send the stock down $1.65, or 14 percent, to $9.96 in WBD on Wednesday morning after investors welcomed the third-quarter results. Total revenue rose 2 percent to $9.97 billion, just shy of the $10 billion revenue forecast.

And Hollywood studios’ net loss widened to $407 million, compared with a loss of $2.28 billion a year earlier. The latest loss from the owner of CNN, Discovery and the Max streaming platform includes $1.75 billion in a one-time pre-tax amortization charge.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 22 percent to $2.96 billion, and third-quarter earnings per share of 17 cents were well short of analyst estimates of a 9 cents loss. The result of the first combination of WBD, Discovery and WarnerMedia, the number of total global streaming subscribers fell .7 percent to 95.1 million at the end of September, compared to 95.8 million at the end of Q2 and 97.6 million at the end of Q1.

During the morning analyst call, Zaslav paid tribute to CNN journalists covering the conflicts in Israel and Ukraine. “They are in harm’s way, reporting on these conflicts around the clock, and our teams bring not only their news reporting skills, but their deep knowledge of the region, geopolitical actors and conflicts to bear in this way Which really benefits the audience.”

He also praised CNN Worldwide’s newly appointed CEO Mark Thompson, who replaced predecessor Chris Leach. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Mark at the helm,” Zaslav said. Thompson stepped into the top job at CNN as the Israel-Hamas conflict escalated in the wake of the October 7 attacks by the Hamas terrorist organization in southern Israel.

Zaslav said that increasing viewer engagement and reducing churn, or the level at which subscribers leave a TV service, was key to ensuring that the mix of entertainment and increased news and sports offerings on Max was a long-term success. . “This is a big thing. Churn is the biggest issue facing us. It’s a very compelling service, churn is very high. So it’s an all-out attack to reduce churn,” he stressed, not least to reduce overall marketing costs for the Max.

During the latest fiscal quarter, WBD’s streaming segment posted $111 million in adjusted EBITDA, compared to a loss of $634 million a year earlier. And streaming segment revenue was $2.43 billion, up 5 percent from the year-ago period. Within the streaming business, which includes the combination of Max and Discovery+, distribution revenue increased 5 percent due to subscriber value increases and new partnership launches, and advertising revenue increased 29 percent due to Max US ad-lite subscriber growth. Hui.

with barbie After generating nearly $1.5 billion at the global box office, adjusted EBITDA at WBD’s studio segment fell 5 percent to $727 million, while total revenue rose 4 percent to $3.2 billion. Higher content and theatrical revenues were offset by a “significant” decline in TV revenues due to the dual Hollywood strikes recorded in the prior year period and the impact of large licensing deals.

WBD’s network segment, which includes traditional linear TV properties, saw total revenue fall 7 percent to $4.86 billion, and adjusted EBITDA fell 9 percent to $2.39 billion. Advertising revenue declined 13 percent due to declining viewership and a soft advertising market in the U.S. and, to a lesser extent, international markets.

WBD previously estimated that the strike would have a negative impact of between $300 million and $500 million due to impacts on the timing and box office results of the 2023 film production and release slate. CEO David Zaslav has been at the negotiating table with Hollywood unions during recent labor actions.

Zaslav said in a statement accompanying his company’s third-quarter results that he sees WBD “well positioned to lean into growth opportunities that will ultimately drive shareholder value to include our direct-to-consumer business.” This is in view of the successful launch.” “Max in the US is running well ahead of our financial estimates, generating positive EBITDA in the first half of the year.”

As analysts look at WBD results, they will be considering what an impending labor agreement, if any, will mean for Hollywood studios if a return to film production and major releases in 2024. That’s as Wall Street is considering streaming platforms, including Max in WBD, shifting from a focus on subscriber growth to profitability.

Addressing investor concerns about the studio’s debt load, WBD CFO Gunnar Weidenfels told analysts the company paid down $2.4 billion in debt during the latest quarter. “I am proud that WBD will exit this year with a fundamentally better financial profile than it began the year,” he said.

Weidenfels also warned that the sluggish linear TV advertising market may not be improving any time soon, and that the visibility of the studio’s TV production business was hampered by the Hollywood actors’ strike. “This is an evolving process and there is a real risk at this point that some of the negative financial impact of the strike will extend somewhat into 2024,” he told analysts.

“We are not giving up. We really believe in linearity. And there was a lot of noise about the charter deal with Disney. but for bob [Iger] Credit, that deal was structured in a way that was really favorable to both parties and favorable to the ecosystem,” Zaslav said when addressing the recent new carriage deal between Walt Disney and Charter Communications. Said to be widely seen as an influential industry-wide broker on future deals between content producers and distributors.

He argued that having cable subscribers pay a fee for Disney+ would help reduce churn and increase rates and allow for advertising sales. “So I think it was a very innovative deal by Charter and Disney and, although its beginning was noisy and scary, it created a potentially very interesting bridge to greater scale, less churn and greater stability for linear . We will see. It’s definitely positive,” Zaslav said.

The WBD boss also discussed Max streaming content, and specifically how it has been used to increase engagement and what TV series and movies could be licensed to rivals. “On Max, we’re getting to see what people use, where they go first and how much time they spend with it. There’s a lot of content we watch just for ourselves,” he said, including popular series white lotus And The last of us.

But Zaslav also pointed to less consumed content on Max, and where movies or TV series were being licensed to rival platforms, those deals remained non-exclusive. “Some of the stuff, like DC, we keep them in Windows, so someone may have it for three months or six months. “We always have those movies and we have a full set of those movies, for example, after the DC Universe movies were licensed to Netflix,” he said.

“Clearly, we have found that we will not do this unless the economics are significant. But in many cases, it really helps us because people come back and then they want to see the full bouquet of DC movies and we’re the only place to do that, or it increases the quality of the DC library,” he said. told analysts. ,

During the analyst call, Weidenfels and Zaslav emphasized that they are laying the groundwork strategically and cost-wise for future profitability while facing ongoing challenges such as a soft advertising market and the dual Hollywood strikes. “This is a generational disruption that we are living through. “Going through with a streaming service that’s losing billions of dollars, it’s really very difficult to take offense,” Zaslav said at one point.

But he said WBD is set to become a cash flow machine to differentiate itself from rivals in the eyes of investors. “That will give us a fighting chance to not only grow next year, but kind of have the balance sheet and stability of a real company – diverse, gaming, motion picture, HBO, linear – that we can really build on over the next 12 to 24 months.” Let’s be opportunistic,” Zaslav argued.

Source: www.hollywoodreporter.com