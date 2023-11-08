Warner Bros. Discovery drops 16% as CEO warns of 'generational disruption' in media

Warner Bros. Discovery stock fell more than 16% on Wednesday after reporting third-quarter earnings.

The media company reported a decline in advertising revenue during the third quarter.

Chief executive David Zaslav warned of “generational disruption” in the media.

Warner Bros. Discovery shares fell more than 16% on Wednesday after a third-quarter earnings report that missed Wall Street expectations and pointed to a weak outlook for the advertising market and the industry.

The stock move puts the media giant on track for its biggest one-day share price decline in two years. Shares were trading at $9.72 at 1:20 p.m. ET.

Warner Bros. Discovery reported a bigger loss than Wall Street expected, at $0.17 a share, while Bloomberg’s estimate was $0.08. The mass media sector is facing headwinds in advertising revenues amid an uncertain macro outlook. This was reflected in Warner Bros.’s results, with the company reporting that it saw a 12% decline in ad spending among its TV networks.

The weak advertising market and strikes that disrupted Hollywood productions this year were specifically cited as challenges facing the company and the industry.

“TV revenues declined significantly over the past year primarily due to some large licensing deals and the impact of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes,” the company said in a press release.

On the earnings call CEO David Zaslav warned about the issues facing the media sector, and cautioned investors about the difficulty understanding the changes.

“This is a generational disruption that we are living through,” Zaslav said. “It’s really hard to take offense to going through a streaming service that’s losing billions of dollars.”

Notably, the third quarter was the first full three-month period following the introduction of streaming service Max, a new platform that combines programming from HBO Max and Discovery.

In the second quarter, the company’s subscriber base declined by 700,000 to 95.1 million, below analyst estimates of 95.4 million, per StreetAccount.

The company’s Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Weidenfels said Wednesday that WBD is unlikely to achieve its debt-to-adjusted earnings ratio next year due to the difficult advertising environment as well as the fallout from the Hollywood attacks.

“From today’s perspective it is unlikely that we will reach our target leverage limit by the end of 2024 without a meaningful improvement in the TV advertising market,” Weidenfels said.

Investors will now turn their attention to Disney’s earnings, which will report after the closing bell on Wednesday and provide another bell for the broader media market.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com