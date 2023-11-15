Warner Bros: Box office hit Barbie contributes more than £80m to UK economy

According to the studio that produced it, the box office hit film Barbie contributed more than £80 million to the UK economy and created 685 jobs.

Greta Gerwig’s film about the Mattel doll, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Kane, is Warner Bros.’s most successful theatrical release to date.

The film was shot extensively at Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire, where Gerwig created elaborate and vibrant Barbieland sets.

According to evidence, it grossed over £95 million at the UK box office.

The film is the biggest film of 2023 so far and has even overtaken the biggest hit of 2022, Top Gun: Maverick.

In written evidence to MPs on the Culture, Media and Sport Committee as part of its British film and high-end TV inquiry, Warner Bros. says: “During its production in the UK, it generated £80 million in direct spend into the local economy , created 685 jobs, engaged over 6,000 additional people, supported 754 local businesses, paid over £40 million in local wages.

“It has made over £95 million in box office revenue in the UK alone. “So the benefit of attracting such productions is that they are a net positive for the UK.”

The committee has written to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ahead of next week’s Autumn Statement, calling for targeted tax support and changes to the rules affecting the British film industry.

The inquiry has received 130 written testimonies from across the sector, including from film studios such as Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount and Amazon, as well as industry bodies such as the British Film Institute, the Motion Picture Association and Directors UK.

Evidence from the UK Screen Alliance says the UK is at risk of losing its position as a world leader in visual effects and says targeted tax relief is needed.

The written evidence says: “There is considerable unrealized potential that is being held back by the unintended consequences of the structure of tax reliefs which, rather than attracting VFX work to the UK, often drives it away.”

The committee has now called for targeted tax support to secure more visual effects work across the UK.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com