Fed officials have been warning that more time is needed before rate cuts can begin. Tuesday’s hotter-than-expected inflation rate reinforced that cautious outlook.

Investors are starting to listen. Markets are now pricing in a roughly 80% chance that the Fed will cut rates in June, outpacing previous bets the central bank would begin cutting rates in May.

The change followed an announcement from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday that the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.3% from the previous month and 3.1% in January from a year earlier.

Both measures were higher than economist forecasts. On a “core” basis, which strips out the more volatile costs of food and gas, prices in January rose 0.4% from the previous month and 3.9% from a year earlier.

The original figure is still double the Fed’s 2% target.

“The highly anticipated CPI report is a disappointment for those who were hoping that inflation would ease, leading to the Fed starting to ease rates soon,” said Quincy Crosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial.

“The numbers were warmer than expected across the board, ensuring that the Fed will need more data before starting a rate-cutting cycle.”

“The Fed has a lot to think about,” Claudia Sahm, founder of Sahm Consulting, told Yahoo Finance on Tuesday.

Fed officials have been trying for the past month and a half to send a signal that the cut would be later than some investors expected.

Fed Chairman Jay Powell made this clear in a January 31 press conference, saying officials want to see more good data and gain more confidence about the direction of inflation before easing monetary policy.

“It’s not that we’re looking for better data…we’re looking to continue with the good data,” he said. “We have six months of good inflation data. The question really is that six months of good inflation data – is it giving us the right signal that we are really on a sustainable path to getting below 2 percent inflation?”

Some economists have said the Fed will feel more confident when it has full-year inflation figures showing a 2% decline. That will mark the month of June.

Investors started the year thinking more aggressively, anticipating that the first cut would occur in March. Their hopes were dashed when Powell essentially took it off the table at a January 31 press conference and on the TV program “60 Minutes” on February 4.

A group of other Fed officials also urged patience in a series of speeches last week. Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin said it would be prudent for the central bank to “take our time” on a rate cut despite “remarkable” data showing that inflation is slowing.

Boston Fed President Susan Collins and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester also both said last week that they needed to see more to be confident that inflation is returning to the central bank’s 2% target, estimating that That it will happen “later this year”.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic told CNN on Monday he expects a cut “sometime in the summer.”

Shelter prices, which officials are closely monitoring, contributed two-thirds of the monthly increase reported Tuesday. Also, services excluding shelter prices, which take some time to decline, remained stable at 3.6% last month, in line with the 3.5% range in the past few months.

While the CPI didn’t show much sign of progress last month, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure – the “core” personal consumption expenditure index that excludes volatile food and energy prices – was seen at 2.9% for the month of December, which is higher. Corrections officials will get another reading on that gauge later this month, the CPI shows.

The Fed’s emphasis on caution means the central bank is more likely to consider an interest rate cut closer to the second half of an election year.

That puts it on a collision course with people on both sides of the political divide, who are prepared to attack Powell if the cuts come too early or too late for their liking.

Those critics include Republican front-runner Donald Trump, who said of Powell that “I feel like he’s probably just trying to keep interest rates down to get people elected.”

“It’s going to be a painful year for the Fed. They’re already getting it from all sides,” Sahm told Yahoo Finance on Tuesday.

But he said he expected Fed officials to keep their heads down and “do their job.”

