Sharjah24: Ankur Warikoo, a leading figure in the international start-up ecosystem, is renowned for his profound influence on aspiring entrepreneurs, and he is a key figure in the ongoing Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) to inspire and encourage the UAE’s aspiring community. 2023). founded by.



In an enlightening discussion moderated by Reema Mahajan Gupta, Founder of Indian Women in Dubai, Wariku spoke at length about entrepreneurship and personal development.

Describing his personal journey, Wariku highlights the challenges and triumphs encountered on the road to success, and offers practical advice on achieving success through resilience, perseverance and unwavering belief in one’s abilities.

The audience was enthralled as Wariku shared his visionary insights on the importance of embracing change and fostering the entrepreneurial spirit. He also shares insights from his notable works, including his widely acclaimed book, Hustle, Believe, Receive: An Entrepreneur’s Journey.

He explained that achieving success involves following a structured routine, allowing individuals to refill their vitality to contribute effectively. He described patience as a “dying virtue” in today’s fast-paced world and stressed the importance of teaching it to future generations to deal with the ups and downs in their journey to success.

Reflecting on the event, Wariku expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to engage with readers and enthusiasts at one of the most prestigious literary events in the region and concluded the session by signing some of his best-selling books.

The session with Ankur Warikoo at the Sharjah International Book Fair not only provided invaluable guidance to the attendees, but also served as a testament to the lasting impact of his contributions in the field of entrepreneurship and personal development.

Source: www.sharjah24.ae