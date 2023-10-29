Warehouse worker sparks outrage with worrying photo of employer’s shipping practices: ‘We get two to five shipments a week like this’

A frustrated warehouse worker showed the world the wasteful and polluting practices of a company he said he regularly does business with in the r/anticonsumption subreddit.

Plastic shipping packages are a significant part of the world’s plastic problem. Some companies, like Amazon, have said they will try to switch to more affordable and eco-friendly alternatives. Other businesses seem to be completely unaware of how much money they are losing and what impact they are having on the environment.

Photo Credit: u/mdgr28/Reddit

“This clothing company always ships their merchandise in two-inch thick plastic wrap,” said a fed-up Redditor.

The attached photo shows a shipping pallet in the process of being unpacked in a warehouse. The pile of padded plastic next to the pallet was apparently enough to cover it dozens of times over – and there was still plenty of merchandise lying around. None of the other pallets in the background had that much packing material wrapped around them.

“This is too much!” The Redditor complained. “We get two to five shipments per week this way.”

It doesn’t make financial sense to wrap pallets this way. It takes longer to both wrap and unwrap, wasting employee time that both companies have to pay for – not to mention the cost of materials.

Also, as Greenpeace recently pointed out, recycling plastic is difficult, and most plastic is never recycled. Instead, plastic waste either ends up in landfills or ends up as litter in the environment, including the ocean, where it poses a threat to wildlife. The best way to prevent that outcome is to minimize disposable plastic use to begin with.

“Such options exist. You can still be safe without plastic,” one commenter said, sharing a link to a page listing eco-friendly alternatives. “Plus, it took me two seconds to find these options.”

As another user pointed out, even a small improvement would be better than nothing. “My father had made an arrangement with his local post office for their plastic wrap,” he said. “This stuff is excellent for packing materials. Buying packing materials sure feels good. Is it thrown away by the buyer? Sure, but it’s being reused at least once, and not being immediately discarded by the post office.

Source: www.yahoo.com