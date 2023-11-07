War in Ukraine: Zelensky hosts EU official von der Leyen, at least 14 injured in Russian attacks

At least 14 civilians were injured in Russian attacks in Ukraine over the past day, officials said on Saturday, as the head of the EU’s executive branch returned to the Ukrainian capital to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zaporizhia region governor Yuri Malashko said nine people were injured in a Russian rocket attack on the village of Zarichne. In total, 26 cities and settlements in the region came under attack over the past day, he said.

Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said five people were injured in the Kherson region. He said attacks in the area came from artillery, mortars, drones, warplanes and tanks.

The fire engulfed the city of Nikopol, on the opposite bank of the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, according to Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Serhiy Lysak, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

On Saturday evening, the Russia-appointed governor of the Crimean peninsula said air defense missiles were fired at the city of Kerch and fragments fell on a shipyard. He did not give further information.

Kerch is at the western end of the bridgehead to Russia’s Krasnodar region, an important route for food and military supplies. The bridge has suffered significant attacks twice.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kiev on Saturday morning and Zelensky met her at the train station.

He tweeted that talks during his sixth visit would focus on Ukraine’s path to joining the EU “and how we will continue to make Russia pay for its wars of aggression.”

The visit came a week before she was due to present a report on EU enlargement, which von der Leyen said would focus on Kiev’s progress on the path to membership in the 27-member bloc.

“I must say that you have made excellent progress. It is impressive to see,” von der Leyen said after the meeting with Zelensky. “We must never forget that you are fighting for survival and at the same time you are deeply improving your country.”

