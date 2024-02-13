According to a new analysis, Russia is building enough new tanks, combat vehicles and other equipment and has enough stockpile to sustain its losses in Ukraine, which is catastrophic, for the next 2 to 3 years, perhaps longer. Even for a longer period of time.

“Despite losing an average of hundreds of armored vehicles and artillery pieces per month, Russia has been able to keep its active inventory numbers stable,” the International Institute for Strategic Studies concluded in a Monday report.

Using aerial imagery, the London-based think tank determined that Russia had at least 12 artillery storage bases, 10 central tank reserve bases and at least 37 mixed equipment and weapons storage bases. However the exact number of stored weapons that require restoration and activation for use is unclear.

The new report said Russia is able to efficiently offset its losses through production and its storage and reserve capacity. “Equipment replenishment was broadly keeping pace with battlefield depletion,” the IISS said, pointing to findings in an assessment last year.

Britain’s Defense Ministry reported that Russia is capable of producing 100 new tanks a month, but experts recently told Business Insider that the new tanks being manufactured were likely older models.

Russia has lost thousands of armored vehicles since last February, and has suffered heavy losses on the front line around Avdeevka in the autumn of 2023. The country is recovering from the loss of equipment as well as manpower, but in this war, it has resorted to war several times. Using older armored vehicles, such as the T-62 and even the T-55.

The IISS acknowledged that the situation for Ukraine is a bit unclear, but the country’s arsenal of main battle tanks is believed to be around pre-war levels, while Western provisions have increased the availability of some other armored vehicles.

Additionally, the country is able to utilize several captured Russian tanks.

But IISS reported that Ukraine’s efforts to deploy additional combat elements to the region are being hampered by inadequate supplies, adding that these problems are resulting in “some units even near full strength.” Is.”

US aid to Ukraine has been stalled in Congress for weeks, and if the support continues to be stalled, it could put greater pressure on the Ukrainian military.

