War against Ukraine has made Russia less safe – report

The researchers found that the impact of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine has made Russian society far more vulnerable.

The Ukraine war has made Russia less safe, according to a recent report.

The Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED) found that there has been an increase in “increasingly lethal” incidents inside Russia, such as an increase in cross-border violence, drone attacks and widespread instability.

Moscow’s war in Ukraine, which began in February 2022, has “multidimensional and far-reaching” consequences for Russia’s domestic security, a US-based NGO has written.

It states, “Since the beginning of its full-scale military invasion of Ukraine, the Russian authorities have pursued a strategy aimed at maintaining a sense of normalcy in Russian society and convincing the population that the invasion would protect But there will be no effect.”

“However, just as the Russian-Chechen wars of the early 2000s ultimately resulted in terrorist attacks on Moscow and other cities, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has extended deep into Russian territory, undermining the government’s promises Are.”

ACLED data indicated that cross-border violence between Ukraine and Russia increased between May and October 2023, amid the start of Kiev’s summer counteroffensive.

It said dozens of civilians have been killed by shelling in Russia’s border areas, while insecurity by armed groups has increased.

In May, Russia’s southern Belgorod region was launched by Ukrainian anti-Russian forces in a two-day attack – the largest since the war began. Kiev denied any role in the violence and described it as a domestic issue.

ACLED noted that nearly 2,000 shelling incidents were recorded in three border regions of Russia – Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk – since April 2022, reportedly killing 70 civilians.

The organization also documented that Ukrainian drone strikes have increased since May 2023, penetrating deep into Russian territory and “damaging the country’s reputation, military, and infrastructure.”

Between April 2022 and October 2023, ACLED recorded more than 440 drone attacks on Russian territory, as well as more than 250 incidents in which unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted by air defense.

It said the number of such reports has been continuously increasing since the end of May.

The NGO said such attacks have primarily targeted oil and gas infrastructure, pointing to broader “destabilization” of internal security.

There was an alleged drone attack on the Kremlin in May, although the US-based Institute for the Study of War claimed that the incident was “possibly staged“Bring the War Home”.

In its report, ACLED pointed to “other, less visible, impacts” that could affect security in Russia in the long run, including pro-Ukraine partisan groups, easier access to weapons, and anti-war state violence. Intensity is included. voices

It claimed that security in Russia was being “undermined from within”.

The Wagner Group rebellion in June – in which a group of Russian mercenaries marched on Moscow, but were ultimately repulsed in agreement with Vladimir Putin – revealed Moscow’s “inability to control the internal situation”, ACLED said. wrote.

Although it has rallied the establishment around Russia’s president, it charged that Russian officials are struggling to maintain popular support for the invasion, even among nominally loyal groups.

ACLED said its data shows that at least some Russian citizens refuse to “toe the government line”, suggesting that some are directing Ukrainian drones toward targets within Russia and operating in the evenings. Were involved in doing.

It highlighted “more frequent” arson attacks against recruitment centres, especially after the announcement of partial mobilization in September 2022.

ACLED report comes from behind ResearchPublished in September, that ordinary Russians are feeling increasingly distressed and seeing a more bleak future due to the consequences of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

