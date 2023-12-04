WAPA CFO resigns; interim appointment

Chief Financial Officer Jacob “Jake” Lewis has resigned from his role at the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority to pursue a new professional opportunity. The authority announced Friday that Lewis will remain with the authority until the end of the year to ensure a seamless transition.

According to the press release, Lewis has been an integral part of the team, making significant contributions to the development of the authority’s strategic plan and efforts to achieve financial sustainability.

“I have worked with Jake since 2015 and I am sad to see him leave. He has been a tremendous asset to WAPA and has contributed to significant improvements not only in the finance function of the Authority but in the entire organisation. He did his work with deep commitment and utmost integrity and for this I thank him. I believe I speak on behalf of the entire WAPA family in wishing Jake and his family the best of luck in his new role,” said CEO Andrew Smith.

Lorraine Kelly, the authority’s current accounting/controller, is stepping into the role of interim CFO. According to the press release, Kelly brings with her a wealth of experience and a strong financial background, with over 30 years of expertise in finance and accounting management, including prior CFO experience in her previous capacity as a partner at ASHINC Corporation and Tatum LLC Are. where did it go.

“Interim CFO Kelly joined WAPA almost a year ago and has been instrumental in helping to drive change at the authority. Like Jake, she has a deep commitment to her work and acts with the highest integrity. His background will be a great asset in his new role, and I look forward to working closely with him to continue WAPA’s transformation.” Smith said.

Kelly’s accomplishments include leading finance and compliance initiatives that have led financially challenged companies to sustainability and growth. Recognized for her excellence in the field, Kelly has received numerous accolades, including Top Consultant at Tatum, CEO Excellence Award at Verizon and honors for adopting the highest standards of character and integrity within her work and community, the release said. Assumptions are involved.

Most recently, in 2023, Kelly was honored by Marquis Who’s Who with the Who’s Who Women “Professional Women of Influence” and Who’s Who in America awards. It says her two decades of philanthropic efforts with organizations such as the Partnership Against Domestic Violence, Girl Scouts, Zonta International and UNICEF underline her commitment to advancing the status of women and children while combating domestic violence and human trafficking. Are.

According to the release, Kelly lives in St. Thomas with her husband and one of their two daughters currently enrolled at the University of the Virgin Islands.

The Authority expresses great gratitude to Lewis for his contributions and welcomes Kelly warmly. The authority is confident that under Kelly’s guidance, WAPA will continue to thrive and achieve its strategic objectives, he said.

