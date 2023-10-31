October 31, 2023


WHEN it comes to weight loss, especially for women, planning is essential — planning meals, planning exercise, and focusing. The focus should be on balanced, nutrient-dense meals that support overall health.

Here’s a general guide for the best weight loss meal plans for women, from workout developer Mesha-Gaye Wright

Lean proteins

Include sources like chicken, turkey, fish, tofu, beans, and legumes. These help maintain muscle mass while promoting satiety.

Fruits and vegetables

Aim for a variety of colorful options for a wide range of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Whole grains

Opt for complex carbs like brown rice, quinoa, whole wheat bread, and oats. These provide sustained energy and fibre.

Healthy fats

Incorporate sources like avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil. These are essential for overall health and can help with satiety.

Portion control

Pay attention to portion sizes to avoid overeating. Use smaller plates and bowls if needed.

Regular hydration

Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated and support metabolism.

Limit processed foods and sugars

Minimise intake of sugary snacks, processed foods, and sugary beverages.

Balanced meals

Aim for a balance of protein, healthy fats, and complex carbs in each meal.

Regular exercise

Combine a healthy meal plan with regular physical activity for best results.

“Remember, individual needs vary, consult a healthcare provider or registered dietitian for personalised advice tailored to your specific situation,” Wright said. “They can help create a meal plan that aligns with your goals and any specific dietary restrictions you may have.”



